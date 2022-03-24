Bihar’s GDP rising rapidly and the state has made rapid strides in health and education sectors, says Goyal

The Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal has said that the state of Bihar has huge potential under the One District-One Product (ODOP) programme to contribute to India’s rising exports. Stating that the State’s GDP is rising rapidly, he said Bihar has made rapid strides in the health and education sectors.

“You have identified products for exports in each district, be it Bhagalpur silk, pharmaceuticals from Sivan, bamboo products from Samastipur or the ‘Shahi Litchi’ and ‘Lahati’ fruits of Muzaffarpur, all of these products are famous worldwide,” said Goyal, addressing the Bihar Utsav celebrations at the Dilli Haat last night to mark the Bihar Diwas, the 110th year of establishment of the State.

Stating that Bihar is a land of immense opportunities, Goyal said the cooperative sector should be strengthened and the Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) empowered to boost production. He hoped that with the implementation of the New Education Policy, the youth will be imparted Vocational Training to contribute to the development of the state.

“In recent times, an entrepreneur from the state, Praveen Chauhan, has extracted natural dyes from the flowers of Bodhgaya temple. Today, his dyes are being used in fashion textiles even as far as in Japan,” he said.

The minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gone a step ahead from the ‘Look East’ policy to ‘Act East’ policy, which includes Bihar, neighbouring Jharkhand and West Bengal besides the eight states of the North-Eastern Region.

“Our Government has undertaken several development projects in Eastern India, not only started the projects but also completed them,” he said.

Recalling the rich heritage of Bihar, Goyal said, India’s greatest empires, – the Mauryan empire and the Gupta Empire rose from this land and laid the foundation for modern India.

“This land taught the world its first lesson in democracy. Vaishali, the capital of Vajji Mahajanapada, was run by the Sangh (Assemblies of people). Bihar also laid firm the roots of nationalism, Mahatma Gandhi started the first civil disobedience from Bihar with Champaran Satyagraha in 1917. Bihar also led the country during the movement against the Emergency led by Jayaprakash Narayan,” he said.

Goyal said Nalanda in Bihar was a centre of learning in ancient India. “It is said, – I am Chanakya’s Niti (Policy), I am Aryabhatta’s Aavishkaar (Discovery), I am the Tapasya (Penance) of Mahavira, I am Buddha’s Avatar (Incarnation), I AM BIHAR,” he said.

Stating that the great land of Bihar has played a vital role in the glorious history of India, Goyal hoped the youth of Bihar, through their valour and hard work, will take the state to newer heights.