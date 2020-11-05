Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos this week has sold more than $3 billion worth of shares in his company, according to new filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

This marks a significant jump from last year when Bezos sold $2.8 billion worth of shares, CNBC reported on Wednesday.

According to Forbes, Bezos now owns a 10.6 per cent stake in the e-commerce and cloud computing colossus Amazon.

This is the third time this year that the world’s richest person has sold Amazon shares worth billions of dollars. In August, he had sold Amazon shares worth $3.1 billion. Prior to that, he had offloaded shares worth $4.1 billion in February earlier this year.

The latest stock sales are part of a predetermined plan in accordance with insider trading laws, according to the filings with the SEC.

According to a Forbes report on Wednesday, the Amazon CEO remains the world’s richest person with an estimated net worth of $189.6 billion.