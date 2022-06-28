Bajaj Consumer Care launches moisturising soap

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd announced the launch of almond drops moisturising soap in its latest offering in the skincare segment today.

Enriched with almond oil and vitamin E, the soap offers premium moisturisation for the skin, leaving it soft, smooth, and glowing. The soap offers enhanced moisturisation for the skin.

On the occasion, Mr Jaideep Nandi, Managing Director, Bajaj Consumer Care said, “We are confident that the Bajaj almond drops soap will speak to customers’ sense of loyalty and trust and evoke the same response as our hair oil offering. The product has been developed keeping in mind the skincare needs and its pricing makes it accessible for all consumer segment types.”