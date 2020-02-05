This year’s Auto Expo is based on the theme—’Explore the World of Mobility‘, and it looks like Hero Cycles is all set to woo attendees with its wide range of upcoming products including electric bicycles.

“As it works to fulfill its vision of capturing a 10 per cent share in global electric bicycle manufacturing, Hero Cycles will display a series of upcoming products that highlight a new dimension in the field of the Indian bicycle industry,” said a company statement.

Among the major highlights, the company will also display e-bikes from the stable of the recently acquired German firm HNF Nicolai, which will soon make inroads in the Indian market.

“At Hero Group, we have taken a big leap towards capturing a major share of the global e-bike market over the next few years. Our vision is to capture 10 per cent share in global electric bicycle manufacturing by 2022,” said Pankaj M. Munjal, Chairman Aand Managing Director, HMC, a Hero Motors Company.

During the Auto Expo 2020, company’s existing portfolio in the urban e-bike segment under the brand Lectro with products like Townmaster, Glide and E Zephyr, will also be displayed.

Auto Expo 2020 is going to be held between February 7-12.

(With input from agencies)