Apple will compensate those that used an iPhone 4S with iOS 9

Seven years ago, a group of angry consumers from New York and New Jersey filed a lawsuit against Apple. The group claimed that the company intentionally disabled the iPhone 4s with its release of iOS 9.

At the time, iOS 9 was the latest and greatest, improving on the operating system’s foundations, while adding plenty that was new. But for some, it was the beginning of the end.

Users with an iPhone 4s were eligible to update but complained about a lacklustre or broken experience after doing so. Once updated, for most, it was not possible to return to the previous version of iOS. Now, Apple will be required to pay out $20 million to those affected.

Under the terms of the settlement, Apple has provided $20 million in compensation to iPhone 4S owners in New York and New Jersey who experienced poor performance after updating to iOS 9.