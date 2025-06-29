Anant Ambani’s executive role at RIL comes with ₹10-20 crore pay package

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, will draw an annual remuneration in the range of ₹10 crore to ₹20 crore, along with a host of perks and a commission on company profits, according to a shareholder notice filed with stock exchanges on Sunday.

Notably, Anant was inducted as a non-executive director on the RIL board in August 2023 along with his elder siblings, Akash and Isha, as part of a succession planning strategy by Chairman Mukesh Ambani. While all three were paid ₹4 lakh in sitting fees and ₹97 lakh each as commission for FY24, Anant will now be entitled to a full executive pay package.

The remuneration includes furnished accommodation or house rent allowance, house maintenance support, reimbursement for gas, electricity, water, furnishing, repairs, and travel concessions for family and dependents.

Additional benefits include medical reimbursements, company-arranged security, communication expense coverage, and use of company cars. He will also be reimbursed for travel and lodging expenses for himself, his spouse, and attendants during business trips.

“In addition to the salary, perquisites and allowances, Anant M. Ambani shall be entitled to receive remuneration based on net profits,” the shareholder communication stated.

A graduate of Brown University, Anant Ambani has been with the Reliance Group since 2015 and is actively involved in the company’s oil-to-chemical (O2C) and new energy businesses. He oversees critical projects including the development of New Energy Gigafactories and O2C capital projects in the vinyl and speciality polyester sectors.

He also serves on the boards of key Reliance subsidiaries such as Jio Platforms Ltd and Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. Additionally, he is associated with philanthropic and environmental initiatives under the Reliance Foundation and leads the wildlife conservation project, Vantara.

Akash Ambani, the eldest son of Mukesh Ambani, currently chairs telecom arm Jio Infocomm and oversees the Mumbai Indians IPL team, while Isha Ambani spearheads Reliance Retail’s e-commerce and luxury business expansion. All three siblings are directors on the boards of Reliance Retail and Jio Platforms.

The Ambani siblings’ formal induction into leadership roles is seen as a carefully structured succession plan by Mukesh Ambani to ensure continuity and avoid the familial discord that followed the passing of his father, Dhirubhai Ambani, in 2002.