Uber Technologies Inc. is bringing Amazon’s Sukumar Rathnam as its new Chief Technology Officer, reports said on Friday. Rathnam has been at Amazon since 2011, and most recently he was appointed as VP in charge of product selection and catalogue systems.

Uber, which has focused on scaling its food delivery business amid Covid-19 restrictions, made the announcement of Rathnam’s hiring internally on Thursday, The Information first reported.

Rathnam is likely to assume his new role at Uber staring later this month.

The position of CTO has been lying vacant Uber for more than three months now as the company’s former CTO Thuan Pham resigned in May.

Pham’s resignation came just before Uber let go of more than 6,000 employees, or 25 per cent of its workforce to deal with slowdown in its rides business due to COVID-related restrictions.