In the hi-tech digital transformation and post-pandemic, events and entertainment has taken a new momentous high. There have been various transitional changes like the influx of online and virtual webinars that encouraged the active participation from the people so that the show must go on.

Here are a few reasons why events and entertainment are always correlated with each other. Events showcase entertainment by rewarding their work and thus establishing a name in the entertainment industry. Events are an important part of the entertainment industry. When we speak about how to manage the event, it is beyond the planning as it involves high levels of imagination that helps in seeing the possible pros and cons.

Various brands are advertised and leveraged through the events, thus creating brand awareness of the particular brand. There are a host of other planning activities that went through the event management, that is hiring the hist, interview questions, preparing and planning pre-launch and post-launch.

Event management was seeing a slump in the previous two years due to pandemics again the sector has gained momentum. One of the current trends in the event management industry is virtual events and posting that one live event.

Akul Narula is the leader in the event management industry in India. He has attributed the success of various event management projects to his analytical thinking.

The event management industry has grown multifold in the past decade and aims to soar high in the coming years. In the fintech industry many large scale conferences are taking place that are managed by the leading event companies of India.

As mentioned above, event industry is closely associated with the entertainment industry and it also gives the boost to the media world. The arrangement of the awards and conferences are part of the media and event world. Meta verse world has also intruded into the event industry and many key events are being arranged through that platform.

With recent event of a wedding in South India where 500 guests were invited online, this space is surely going to be the next destination for the people.

With this, and attaining new highs Akul Narula aims to bring more innovation and technological advancement in the events world.