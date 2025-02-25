Adani Wilmar renamed as AWL Agri Business Limited

Adani Group’s Fast-Moving Consumer Group (FMCG) unit, Adani Wilmar, has changed its name to AWL Agri Business Limited, the company said in a press release on Tuesday. The move comes after securing approval from its shareholders.

The company in its statement said the rebranding aims to align the company’s identity with its core business activities and future growth prospects in the agri-business industry.

Advertisement

The decision, which marks a significant shift for the company, reflects its expanded focus on the agriculture and food sector, it added.

Advertisement

The move is likely spurred by an expected urban demand recovery, fueled by income tax reductions outlined in the Budget.

Further, the company’s capital investment strategy could gain momentum as its ongoing projects, including a food processing facility valued at nearly Rs 1,300 crore and funded through its 2022 IPO proceeds, wrap up.

According to reports, Adani Wilmar is anticipated to intensify its efforts on introducing new products in FY26, targeting both affordable and high-end segments within kitchen essentials.

Adani Wilmar’s yearly performance in 2023-24 was marked by a decline in operating income, profit, and net profit. This was despite the company posting its highest-ever net profit of Rs 313 crore in Q2 FY24.

It is to be noted that Adani Enterprises cancelled its plan to demerge its food and FMCG business with Adani Wilmar in October 2024.

It cited the need to comply with minimum public shareholding (MPS) requirements as the reason for the decision.