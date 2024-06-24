Adani group to invest Rs 500 cr in warehouses, power sector in Uttarakhand

The Adani Group will invest Rs 500 crore in facilitating warehouses for agriculture sector produce, and power and skill development work in Uttarakhand.

According to the group, its investment plans aim to provide storage facilities for the coarse grains and horticulture produce in the state.

Anand Singh Bhasin, Adani Group head corporate affairs (North), claimed that the group plans Rs 500 crore investment in enhancing storage facilities for agricultural and horticulture crops in Uttarakhand.

Bhasin stated that this will help Uttarakhand farmers to keep their produce safe for a longer period and according to their wishes. This will also help them protect the produce from being spoiled. Bhasin shared the information about his group’s investment plan in Uttarakhand following a meeting with state agriculture minister Ganesh Joshi.

Sharing further investment plans of the Adani Group in Uttarakhand its representative said “Adani group also plans to invest in exploring energy in the state for the Himalayan state has immense potential in the hydropower sector. Skill development centers will be opened in the state for the local skilled human resources. This mainly aimed at creating employment opportunities for the local people.

Meanwhile officials in the state department said that Uttarakhand will be the first state to create chains of warehouses as part of its larger agenda to create similar infrastructure across the nation to cover farmers in every nook and corner of the country.

Adani Group is eyeing to create a series of warehouses where farmers could directly keep their produce for a longer period. Officials further claimed that this will also help Adani group to develop, operate and own a robust network of agricultural produce mandis in the country in days ahead.

Its significant Uttarakhand horticulture department is presently reeling under more than 70 crore plantation scam being probed by the CBI and directly monitored by the state High Court. According to the officials, financial bungling of funds more than ₹70 crore took place in the department headed by former director HS Baweja who is currently under suspension.

It is alleged that plants worth Rs 70 crore were ordered and procured from Jammu Kashmir by the horticulture department in a single day. A PIL was filed in the High Court following which a CBI enquiry was ordered by the court.