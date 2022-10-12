Adani group enters telecom race, Adani Data Networks gets license for access services

Adani Data Networks Ltd (ADNL), a unit of Adani Enterprises Ltd has been granted a unified license for access services, which enables it to provide all telecom services in the country, according to official sources.

Sources said that the department of telecom has given Adani Data Networks a unified license in six circles.

After buying the 5G spectrum recently during the auction, Adani Group had signalled its intention of entering the telecom sector.

It acquired the right to use 400MHz of spectrum in the 26GHz millimeter wave band worth ₹212 crores for 20 years. The four main bidders of the 5G spectrum auctions were — Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio, Mittal’s Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and an Adani group.

“We have received a lot of inquiries about our interest in the 5G space. Our intention is not to be in the consumer mobility space. As India prepares to roll out next-generation 5G services through this auction, we are one of the many applicants participating in the open bidding process,” Adani Group had said in a statement.

After acquiring the 5G spectrum, the Adani Group had said that it intends to use it for its data centers and also for the super app it is building to support its forays into various sectors like airport, power, and energy sector among others.

“The newly-acquired 5G spectrum is expected to help create a unified digital platform that will accelerate the pace and scale of the Adani group’s digitization of its core infrastructure, primary industry, and B2C business portfolio,” it added.

(with inputs from Agencies)