Adani group enters telecom race, Adani Data Networks gets license for access services

Adani Data Networks Ltd (ADNL), a unit of Adani Enterprises Ltd has been granted a unified license for access services, which enables it to provide all telecom services in the country, according to official sources.
Sources said that the department of telecom has given Adani Data Networks a unified license in six circles.
After buying the 5G spectrum recently during the auction, Adani Group had signalled its intention of entering the telecom sector.
It acquired the right to use 400MHz of spectrum in the 26GHz millimeter wave band worth ₹212 crores for 20 years. The four main bidders of the 5G spectrum auctions were — Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio, Mittal’s Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and an Adani group.
After acquiring the 5G spectrum, the Adani Group had said that it intends to use it for its data centers and also for the super app it is building to support its forays into various sectors like airport, power, and energy sector among others.