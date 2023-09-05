6.84 crore ITRs, out of 6.98 crore filed, verified for AY 2023-24: Govt

As of 5 September, 6.98 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for AY (Assessment Year) 2023-24 were filed, out of which 6.84 crore ITRs have been verified.

More than 6 crore ITRs of AY 2023-24 have been processed out of the verified ITRs as of 5 September, resulting in the processing of over 88 per cent of the verified ITRs. More than 2.45 crore refunds for AY 2023-24 have already been issued.

The Income Tax Department said it was committed to processing the ITRs in a speedy and efficient manner. The department’s efforts are being continuously strengthened. In line with the same, the average processing time of ITRs (after verification) has been reduced to ten days for Returns filed for AY 2023-24 compared to 82 days for AY 2019-20 and 16 days for AY 2022-23.

However, the department is not able to process the following categories of ITRs for want of certain information/action on the part of taxpayers:

There are about 14 lakh ITRs for AY 2023-24 which have been filed but are yet to be verified by the taxpayers as of 04.09.2023. Failure to verify the Returns causes delays in processing as the Returns can only be taken up for processing once the verification has been completed by the taxpayer. Taxpayers are urged to complete the verification process immediately.

There are about 12 lakh verified ITRs in which further information has been sought by the Department, for which requisite communication has been sent to the taxpayers through their registered e-filing accounts. Taxpayers are requested to respond to such communication expeditiously.

There are several cases in which the ITRs have been processed and refunds have also been determined but the Department is unable to issue them as taxpayers have not yet validated their bank account in which the refund is to be credited. Taxpayers are requested to validate their bank accounts through the e-filing portal.