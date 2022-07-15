58,000 employees of PSU insurance and reinsurance companies are on strike

Government-owned general insurance and reinsurance companies are again facing employee anger. This time, a workforce of about 58,000 are staging a strike today(Friday) asking for wage revision, informed by a top official of the Joint Forum of Trade Unions and Associations (JFTU).

Earlier in January, about 40,000 PSU employees staged a massive protest in respect of wage revision that fell due in 2017.

“With wage settlement pending for the past five years, about 58,000 employees in the government-owned four general insurance and reinsurance companies are striking work on Friday,” Girish Khurana National Convener told IANS.

“The wage revision is pending since August 1, 2017. We have been regularly taking this up with the Department of Financial Services (DFS) and the management of the public sector general insurance companies for early wage revision and other aspects,” Khurana added.

The Companies and their employees that are taking part in the strike are ‘The Oriental Insurance Company Limited’, ‘National Insurance Company Limited’, ‘The New India Assurance Company Limited’, ‘United India Insurance Company Limited’, and ‘General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re)’.

(Inputs from IANS)