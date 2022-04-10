4th edition of BW Women Entrepreneurship Awards 2022 awarded several women achievers

BW Women Entrepreneurship Awards 2022 (#BWWESA) was held on 29th March 2022, at The Hyatt Regency, Bhikaji Cama Place, New Delhi. The 4th edition of the BW Women Entrepreneurship Summit & Awards (WESA) is a Businessworld exclusive that celebrates and recognizes outstanding female entrepreneurs from different industries.

This year Mrs. Kirandeep Dham, CEO, Globus Infocom Pvt Ltd, was awarded the Education and Edtech Woman Entrepreneur of the year.

The award ceremony was attended by eminent personalities from diverse business backgrounds & included a keynote address by Honorary Suchitra Ella, Co-Founder & Jt. MD, Bharat Biotech International.

After receiving the award, Mrs. Kirandeep Dham, CEO of Globus Infocom said “It is an honor to receive the award in the category of Education and Edtech Woman Entrepreneur of the year. We have been working with the motto of making education accessible to one and all and I truly believe that technology & innovation combined together can drive this change. This award is the testimony of our belief and the hard work and dedication of team Globus Infocom. I also thank the jury members for nominating and awarding the Globus Infocom.”

This year’s women’s day theme was “Break the Bias”, which is a perfect proverb for Mrs. Kirandeep Dham, CEO, Globus Infocom Pvt Ltd. She broke the stereotypes & set an example for female entrepreneurs by her excellent work in the field of technology. Her grit & dedication towards providing cost-effective meaningful technology solutions to make education accessible to one and all specifically in rural areas is commendable & her EdTech innovations are helping rural India to develop & join mainstream development.

BWWESA ended its award show with a virtual summit on March 30, 2022. The summit highlighted the participants’ inspiring stories and valuable life lessons. The platform acts as a meeting place for industry heavyweights, entrepreneurs, and investors. It’s also a useful project for aspiring female entrepreneurs, public relations firms, incubators, and accelerators, among other groups.