27 establishments surrender exemption adding Rs 1688.82 cr to EPFO fund

More establishments are surrendering their exemptions granted by the EPFO due to improved services, the Ministry of Labour & Employment has said.

These establishments prefer to let EPFO manage their employees’ Provident Fund (PF) directly. This allows them to focus on their core business activities, it added.

In the last two years, 27 establishments have surrendered their exemption, adding about 30,000 employees and an amount of Rs 1688.82 crore to the Fund under the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), data from the Ministry said.

Advertisement

As of 31st March 2023, there are 1002 exempted establishments managing a corpus of Rs 3,52,000 crore of 31,20,323 members.

In an effort towards standardizing procedures, the EPFO has, for the first time, published elaborate Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and manuals encompassing all procedures relevant for exempted establishments.

Furthermore, in a major step towards digitization, a new software and portal will be launched shortly to simplify the process of surrendering exemptions.

Establishments that wish to manage the PF corpus of their employees need to seek exemption under Section 17 of the EPF Act.

This allows EPFO to permit them to manage their own PF Trust without making statutory contributions.

Such exempted establishments are statutorily mandated to provide benefits that are at least on par with those provided by the EPFO to subscribers and comply with the notified conditions of exemption as outlined in the Act.