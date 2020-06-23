Honda Cars India Ltd. on Tuesday announced that it has commenced production of its upcoming 5th generation Honda City model at its Greater Noida facility and it will be launched in July.

Honda resumed its manufacturing operations at the Uttar Pradesh-based plant from mid-June following all government regulations and company’s safety protocols for COVID-19 prevention, Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) said in a statement.

The 5th generation Honda City model, also known as 2020 City, is believed to be the longest and widest car in its segment that includes sedan cars like Ciaz and 2020 Verna.

The car will be available in two variants including a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a refined 1.5-litre diesel engine compliant with BS-VI emission norms. The petrol variant is believed to be launched with 6 MT and a CVT transmission unit options, whereas the diesel variant will come with a 6 MT gearbox unit only.

The 2020 Honda City will also come with several design updates on the exterior. Among all, some of the most talked designs include LED headlamps and Z- Shaped wrap-around LED tail lamps.

On the interior front, the new design is expected to be launch with features like 20.3 cm (8.0 -inch) Advanced Touchscreen Display Audio, soft interior ambient lighting in front footwell, LaneWatch camera, a 17.7 cm (6.97-inch) HD full color TFT meter with G-meter, Click-Feel AC dial with Red/ Blue Illumination, and so much more.

“The aspirational sedan comes with a rich legacy of over 22 years across four generations and has been synonymous with Honda brand in India,” HCIL Senior Vice-President and Director Rajesh Goel said.

He added that the Honda has received an encouraging response to the car in the pre-launch phase despite the currently prevailing market challenges