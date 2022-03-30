13 companies withdrew misleading advertisements: Govt

After issue of notices by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) against misleading advertisements, 13 companies withdrew advertisements and three agreed for corrective advertisement, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

“The CCPA also imposed penalties on three companies for their misleading advertisements. CCPA had recently issued two safety notices to alert and make consumers cautious against buying household goods which do not conform to BIS standards,” Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ashwini Kumar Choubey said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

An advisory has also been issued to industry associations highlighting the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act and to impress upon their members to cease from making false claims about effectiveness against the coronavirus, which are not supported by competent and duly authorized scientific advice, he said.