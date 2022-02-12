More than 1000 Agri-Mandis integrated with e-NAM platform

Centre has integrated more than 1000 agri-mandis of 18 states and three Union Territories with the E platform, E-NAM (National Agriculture Marketing) since February this year to give online exposure to the farmers.

Till February this year, more than 1.72 crore farmers and 2.16 lakh traders have been registered on the e-NAM platform. So far Agriculture produces to the tune of Rs 1.74 lakh crore has so far been traded through the e-NAM platform claimed by the Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare Ministry on Saturday.

Presently there are about 6845 Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) in the country out of which more than 14 % of APMC have been integrated with the e-NAM, the Ministry said.

The Union Agriculture Ministry has also developed 1351 village haats under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). The government is also making another 1632 village haats which would be operational soon, the Ministry said.