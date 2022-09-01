BSF Shillong-Delhi motorcycle rally: The rally is organised to mark the 75th Anniversary of India’s independence. Besides, the BSF is conducting a series of events i.e. BSF Bands’ display at various locations/establishments, friendly volleyball & football matches with Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB).

To mark the 75th Anniversary of India’s independence, the BSF is conducting a series of events i.e. BSF Bands’ display at various locations/establishments, friendly volleyball & football matches with Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB), motorcycle rally. In the run-up to Teachers’ Day, various cultural programmes are lined up from July to December 2022.

BSF Shillong-Delhi motorcycle rally

As part of the calendar events, a motorcycle rally was flagged off from BSF Camp, Mawpat, Shillong on Thursday. The rally will terminate at Delhi on September 26. It will cover seven states viz Meghalaya, Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. It will pass cities i.e. Shillong- Guwahati-Dhubri-Siliguri-Maldah-Krishanagar-Kolkata-Durgapur-Hazaribagh- Varanasi-i -Prayagraj-Kanpur-Agra-Delhi.

A total of 30 motor cyclists, 15 from BSF Janbaz (Men’s Motorcycle team) and 15 from BSF Seema Bhavani (Women’s Motorcycle team), along with local motorcycle riders are participating in the rally.

Flagging off BSF Shillong-Delhi motorcycle rally

Dr. Lajja Ram Bishnoi, IPS, DGP Meghalaya Police flagged off the rally from Sector HQ BSF, Shillong on Thursday in the presence of Inderjit Singh Rana, IG, BSF Meghalaya Frontier, and government officials.

BSF Jazz/Brass Band enthralled the local audience with rendition of patriotic songs followed by a cultural programme presented by the students of a BSF school. The rally was welcomed at Nongpoh by the Deputy Commissioner, Nongpoh and other dignitaries and Commandant 172 Bn BSF. There was a brief programme in which a film on BSF was shown besides demonstration of Yoga and weapon exhibition. A gallery displaying Banners on awareness on Drugs abuse, Prevention of smuggling & Recruitment rules were also put up.

The rally will showcase various events like short films on BSF, awareness on drugs, smuggling and programmes to attract youths to join the Border Security Force, India’s first line of defence.

Interacting with schoolchildren and youths of the country en-route, the rally will raise awareness on the role and task of Border Security Force which is the largest border guarding force in the world and its contribution to national security.

Dr. Lajja Ram Bishnoi, DGP Meghalaya Police, addressing the gathering at Mawpat, Shillong, reiterated that the Motorcycle Rally is part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav’, an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

He emphasised that the rally will spread the message of national Integration and patriotism among countrymen. It will also boost the morale of the youths of the country and will encourage and motivate them to join the Border Security Force and other forces.