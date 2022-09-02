BSF motivates Gen next through celebrations of 75 years of Independence

Border Security Force has initiated a series of events from July which will continue till December 2022 to mark the 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence.

Celebrating the true spirit of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav ” in the run up to Teachers day , BSF Meghalaya Frontier has formed teams at Frontier, Sector and Unit level and visited 65 Schools in border areas as well as in hinterland.

During the events, documentaries on BSF were shown to the children, they were encouraged and educated about the recruitment process for various posts in BSF, benefits, pay-scale and other facilities.

Students were motivated through pamphlets and motivational activities to attract them towards recruitment process. Inspirational lectures against drugs and social abuses were also delivered by BSF Officers and Jawans. Besides, Weapon exhibitions were also held at various schools thought the State.

The aim behind holding such program is to encourage the young minds and infuse values of patriotism, national integration in them and encourage them to contribute towards the overall development of one Nation and border areas.

The programme expects to enhance patriotic fervour, national integration and mainstreaming of the future generation to align them as responsible and productive citizens.

Inderjit Singh Rana, IG BSF Meghalaya Frontier congratulated the teachers’ fraternity and emphasized that they are the guiding light for the youths who will tomorrow become the pillars of the Nation.