Build with NoCode book released, to help millions of aspiring Indians realise their dreams

Every small business needs a website; every young and experienced professional must exhibit their skills and expertise online for personal branding. With this belief, Sandeep Tripathy, an innovative global product designer, recently launched a book called Build with NoCode. The book is now available on Amazon Kindle. The hard copy of the book will be released soon.

Build with NoCode has a step-by-step guide for beginners that help in building a website from scratch using WordPress, a free and open-source content management system (CMS). “Today, having a website is no more an option. Many people are still unaware that they need not hire a website designer or Web developer to build their website. They can easily do that themselves with the help of WordPress. If you are a start-up, engaged in consulting services, or a working professional, you can build your website without knowing how to code. My book Build with NoCode is all about it. I will be glad if, through my book, I can help thousands of aspiring business owners and professionals to achieve their dreams”, said Sandeep Tripathy, author of the book.

Build with NoCode Book has practical steps and is free from technical jargon. As a longtime user of WordPress as well as a fan of No Code technologies, Sandeep has packaged his experiences from a beginner’s perspective in this book. To ensure the book could be of best use for beginners, the content has been used by a few students and professionals to build their websites.

WordPress (hosted at WordPress.org) is free; anybody can use it for commercial or non-commercial purposes without paying any licensing fee. It can be used for building websites, blogs, or any app using NoCode concepts. “Contrary to popular belief that WordPress CMS is used by amateurs, several leading and high-traffic websites, such as TechCrunch, Sony Music’s official website, Facebook Newsroom website, etc., are built using this CMS” added Sandeep.

About the Author

Sandeep has worked with globally leading brands such as Dentsu International, GMR Group etc., as well as SMEs & startups. As an entrepreneur, he has designed and launched products, including ThoughtPad, a browser-based autosaving notepad featured on Product Hunt twice and covered by several blogs. His focus has also been to spread awareness around UX & product design which he does through his courses published on SkillShare and his YouTube channel.

He is a staunch advocate of building interfaces and experiences based on minimalism. A blockchain enthusiast, he is involved with creating NFTs and is also the founder of Axetue – a comprehensive platform for everything in Web 3.

He is an alumnus of the Queen Mary University of London, where he studied computer science.