Book Exhibition organized by GAD from 22.12.2021 to 24.12.2021

GAD (Delhi Secretariat Library) organizes book fair every year to obtain the choice of readers on the books to be purchased in the library. Last year the exhibition could not take place due to prevailing COVID situation in the country.

This year “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” is being celebrated across various States/UT’s of India, to commemorate 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence. Hence, GAD, GNCTD has organized a theme based three-day book exhibition from 22nd– 24th December, 2021 with the focus on “Freedom Fighters” and “Freedom Movement of India” at 1st level near Auditorium in Delhi Secretariat.

Hon’ble Deputy CM inaugurated this exhibition today i.e. 22nd December, 2021(Wednesday) at 2:30pm.

Addl. Chief Secretary (GAD), Secretary (GAD) and Addl. Secretary (GAD) accompanied Hon’ble Dy. CM, who showed keen interest in books on display and interacted with publishers and staff present to see the Exhibition. There were both English and Hindi sections of books.

9 reputed publishers have been invited to participate in the exhibition showcasing books related to the said theme. This exhibition would give opportunity to the valuable readers to see the collection on display and give their suggestions on books to be purchased for the library. These books can also be purchased from the publishers.

Exhibition received very enthusiastic response from the officers and staff. The Exhibition will continue for two more days where after books will be purchased by Library as per choices reflected by the readers.

Staff from various departments of GNCTD attended the exhibition. There were approximately 100 people from Delhi Secretariat who were present at the Inauguration.