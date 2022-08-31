Birthday boy, Guru Randhawa gifts his fan the best gift ever

Guru Randhawa’s fan following is unparalleled. From creating a niche in the hearts of the audience across to globe and within the country, Guru has managed to spread his magical charm over one and all. His fan was flown down to Delhi from Kota for a fun meet-and-greet opportunity! The icing on the cake you ask? Today is Guru’s birthday and the fan got a chance to share the screen with his Idol.

The singing sensation is not only a talented artist but an artist with a heart of gold. It was not long ago that Guru shared a video of one of his ardent fans, Deepak who resides in Kota, dancing to his tracks. Back then he had written that he would love to feature this boy in one of his videos. Cut to 2022, where the fan actually got to meet his idol.

That’s not all, the two even shook a leg to Guru’s latest song Fayaah Fayaah and it was epic! When Deepak saw Guru in person, he could hardly contain his excitement and broke down with joy. It’s always an emotional moment when a fan gets to meet their idol and for Deepak, it was a long journey. Previously, the young boy had tried several times to meet his inspiration but to no avail. To finally have his dream come true can only be a feeling we can imagine of.

Guru surely has won our hearts with his humble nature and hats off to him for going the extra mile and fulfilling his fan’s dream!