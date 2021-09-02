EOW raids premises of Bihar’s tainted DSP Tanveer Ahmed

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in Bihar conducted raids at several properties of suspended DSP Tanveer Ahmed on Thursday.

Ahmed was deployed in the Pali sub-division in Patna district and EOW officials claimed that he had close links with sand mafias.

“We believe that he has amassed huge disproportionate assets in Bihar. We have conducted simultaneous raids at several properties of Ahmed in Patna and Bettiah,” an official of the EOW said, requesting anonymity.

He added that some vital proofs have been seized from his house in Bettiah.

The home department had removed Tanveer Ahmed from the post of DSP Pali in July 2021 after his alleged involvement in helping mafias for smuggling sand came to light.

The home department had also issued a letter in this regard and directed Aurangabad Sadar DSP Anup Kumar, Arrah DSP Pankaj Rawat and Sanjay Kumar, the DSP of Dehri in Rohtas district to report to Patna headquarters.

“During the investigation, it was revealed that Tanveer Ahmed is having movable and immovable assets worth crores of rupees. The Bihar Police has initiated a departmental inquiry against him. The department has also issued a show-cause notice to him on August 27. He has been given 15 days time to reply to the notice along with proof to challenge the charges levelled against him. He has not filed a reply to the notice so far,” said an official of the EOW.