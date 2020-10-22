With the clock ticking fast for the Bihar Assembly elections, BJP has come out with a set of promises for the citizens of states on Thursday.

In its manifesto, BJP has promised free coronavirus vaccination, 19 lakh jobs among others for the upcoming elections.

The saffron party has also stressed that current chief minister and ally Janta Dal (JDU) party leader Nitish Kumar will be the Chief Minister for the next five years.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman presented the manifesto and said, “As soon as the COVID-19 vaccine will be available for production at a mass scale, every person in Bihar will get free vaccination. This is the first promise mentioned in our poll manifesto,”

She also said that Bihar’s growth is ‘integral part’ of the country’s overall growth and requested voters to support chief ministerial candidate Nitish Kumar.

The 19 lakh job promise in the manifesto is an attempt by the Bihar government to undercut opposition leader Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav’s promise of ’10 lakh government jobs.’

Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav tweeted saying,“Why would an efficient government surrender about 40% of the budget amount every year? Respected Nitish ji and Sushil Modi ji, we can use this huge amount in the form of new development works and salary of millions of new jobs instead of creating breathtaking caste vote banks like yours.”

कोई कार्यकुशल सरकार लगभग 40 फ़ीसदी बजट राशि हर वर्ष सरेंडर क्यों करेगी? आदरणीय नीतीश जी और सुशील मोदी जी, हम इस विशालकाय राशि का प्रयोग आपकी तरह लुभावने जातीय वोट बैंक बनाने की बजाय नए विकास कार्यों और लाखों नई नौकरियों के वेतन के रूप में कर सकते हैं। — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) October 22, 2020

The other promises in the manifesto include three lakh new teachers appointment, one lakh jobs in the health sector, medical education including technical education available in Hindi language, develop Bihar as the next generation IT hub which will provide more than 5 lakh employment, pucca houses for 30 lakh people, amongst others.

Bihar is set to vote for 243 assembly seats in the state which will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7 and results will be announced on November 10.