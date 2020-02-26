Bigg Boss 13 is over but it seems that the contestants and their fans are still in the same phase. Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s journey was one that sure garnered a lot of attention and while the show has come to an end, their friendship sure hasn’t.

The SidNaaz fans can’t seem to get enough of them. Recently, a video of Sidharth and Shehnaaz practicing some dance steps have been making the rounds on social media and well, it has definitely added some major buzz all around.

Seeing the same, fans can’t keep calm and are going gaga over it. The video has both of them dancing to an unknown track, but they do look good together. The other details are still under wraps. We still don’t know why the duo is dancing together.

Meanwhile, Sidharth has gone on to become the winner of Bigg Boss season 13, while Shehnaaz was the second runner up and Asim, the first runner up. Both Sidharth and Shehnaaz have got back to life, and we can’t wait to see what their conversations and meetings are like post BB 13.