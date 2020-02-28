Bigg Boss 13 is over. But, it seems that SidNaaz fans are still in the mood to rejoice. The duo has managed to build a huge fan following during the three months of the show. Even after the show, the two are back again to swoon the audience with heir enchanting chemistry as they groove together.

Surprisingly, the duo is going to entertain their SidNaaz fans with a dance performance yet again. Sidharth and Shehnaaz will dance together on the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The duo will shake leg on a romantic track by Arjit Singh, “Ve Maahi”.

The makers of the show dropped in a glimpse from the episode, and it is surely a treat for everyone, who has been a fan of the couple.

In the video, Sidharth and Shehnaaz are seen matching steps on the beautiful track, and their bond is surely setting the stage on fire. Well, we’ve seen them dance before on Bigg Boss 13, but this one’s special as it’s a perfect blend of cute and romantic.

Remember, how Sidharth used to say that Shehnaaz will come to meet him always from Punjab, and the track says, “Me tere piche piche chalna.” (I will go wherever you go). The duo was also romantically linked in Bigg Boss 13. But they claimed that they share a special bond, which is above any romantic relationship. Well, we must say, they’re redefining the meaning of bonding and selfless love.

View this post on Instagram #sidnaaz 😍😍❤️ @shehnaazgill @realsidharthshukla A post shared by 👑queen👑 (@miss_queen_011) on Feb 28, 2020 at 2:35am PST

To note, this is going to be Sidharth’s second entry on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. We now wonder what new twists will the Bigg Boss 13 winner bring for Shehnaaz’s suitors.