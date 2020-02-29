It seems as if Bigg Boss 13’s fever has taken the city under its grip. Bigg Boss 13 is already over but the die-hard fans can’t get enough of what the contestants are up to. While some have gotten busy in their work, some seem to be simply enjoying what life has to throw at them. Some of the contestants including Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and many others for that matter regarding what they are up to.

While we gave a glimpse of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s dance performance that went viral and took the internet by storm, here is another video making rounds on the internet. Shehnaaz Gill seems to be enjoying her chemistry with Sidharth Shukla. The viral video is proof enough.

Talking about the video, one can see Shehnaaz recreating her own version of “Tumhi Ho Bandhu “ song. She is seen sitting in a car chanting Sidharth’s name while singing “Tumhi Ho Bandhu” from the film Cocktail. In fact, she also seemed to be blushing as she sang, and we are wondering what do the SidNaaz fans have to say.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla are two of the most talked-about contestants both inside and outside, and it looks like fans will always get just about enough of these two.