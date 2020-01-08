Tuesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 resumes with Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli’s argument, and housemates, including Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Mahira Sharma and many others, try and explain things to both of them. Paras Chhabra and others ask both of them to not speak to each other, and Vishal and Madhurima talk to each other and Vishal then goes onto asking her will it be okay if he does it, and Rashami tries to interfere, but Vishal does not allow her to speak. Madhurima then holds his face and apologizes to him and also goes onto hug him. Shehnaaz then tells Vishal to not listen to things Rashami Desai has to say and also tells him about Madhurima Tuli’s point of view while Vishal looks extremely upset.

Bigg Boss then asks Vishal and Madhurima about their decision on if they can co-exist together or not, and both of them agree to stay in the house. Meanwhile, another argument follows between Arti Singh and Rashami Desai. On the other hand, Shehnaaz asks Sidharth Shukla if he wants to change his bed, and Arti then asks both of them to sleep. Sidharth walks out on her and she then follows him out and asks him what is wrong. On this, Sidharth tells her nothing has happened and that she cannot hurt him, he then taunts her about Asim Riaz and Vishal. He asks her to go and sleep, and so she does, while he goes to the bedroom, takes his pillow and other belongings and leaves. Shehnaaz goes after him again, and he tries to shoo her away again.

Next morning, housemates wake up to the song “Chori Chori.” Early in the morning, Shehnaaz talks to Arti about shifting bed and also tells her how no one values feelings here. She bursts into tears while talking about it, and Rashami, Madhurima and Vishal talk about the game and Madhurima’s involvement in the game. Vishal and Madhurima get into an argument once again. Vishal indulges in some fun banter, while Sidharth teases Mahira, leaving Shehnaaz a little annoyed too.

Bigg Boss then announces the nominations task, and this one turns out to be one with a twist where the housemates can save a person and let a piece of furniture go instead. The first round starts with the green bed from the garden area, and the argument happens over Vishal v/s Mahira. The other team then decides to change Mahira to Arti, while the other team sticks to their point. Shehnaaz’s behaviour leaves Mahira annoyed while Paras tries to explain things to her.

Shehnaaz continues to speak while Rashami tries to stop her from talking a lot. Mahira continues to complain to Paras about her. Bigg Boss then asks the housemates their decision and announces that the bed has been saved while everyone else remains nominated. Shehnaaz then tells her team members that she will not take anyone’s name, while Paras speaks ill of Shehnaaz to Arti, and she too feels this was unexpected. Paras and Sidharth too, talk about Shehnaaz and her rude behaviour, while they listen to Mahira complain about the current scenario. Shehnaaz expresses her point of view to everyone, and she also goes on to say how her time on the show is limited now.

Shehnaaz then shifts to another bed along with her belonging and Vishal goes to her talking about it. Bigg Boss then announces the next piece of furniture, which is the dining table, and while Shehnaaz and team say Sidharth, the other team wants the dining table. An argument between Arti Singh and Rashami follows when the latter calls Arti Sidharth Shukla’s puppet. During the argument, Rashami also brings the topic from yesterday when Bigg Boss pointed out Vishal and Rashami for whispering.

Arti goes to the washroom and breaks down, while Paras goes and hugs her. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss asks the housemates about the dining table, and they decide to keep it back. Sidharth then goes to Paras and asks him about his opinion of everyone. For Arti, he says he likes her and for Shefali, he says she can be trusted 90 per cent. Upon hearing this, Sidharth tells him he is very off in his opinion. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz remains upset about Sidharth not talking to her. Rashami then loses her cool and tries to explain to her how she came along, and she can do very well even if she is alone.

Bigg Boss then announces the next piece of furniture, but this time, it is a toilet and a bathroom, instead of which, they can save three housemates. Everyone laughs it off, indicating that they will not be saving any contestant. Shehnaaz then talks to Rashami about what has happened, and what he feels for her, and what she thinks about it. Rashami explains to her how he might need some space, and he will be back to her once he is fine. Bigg Boss then gives them a final chance, and this time, to save 5 contestants, they will have to give up their bedroom. And when asked, housemates decide to save the bedroom, which of course, leads to everyone being nominated.

Shefali, Sidharth and Paras have a fun time, while Shehnaaz goes back to Sidharth trying to talk to him. Sidharth tells Shehnaaz ‘tum Kkisi ki nahi ho,’ while she tells him about her issues. Sidharth tells her how she is having a gala time with people who have spoken against her, and also calls her ‘dogla’. Sidharth continues to taunt Shehnaaz, while she tells him he does not care. Sidharth is strong in his opinion and tells her he does not want to talk to her and he is not liking her at this point, thereby leaves her crying.

Meanwhile, Vishal tries to decode his game while he sits with Rashami and Asim. Shehnaaz, on the other hand, lies on the sofa in the garden area, and Sidharth then comes to her and asks her to go sleep inside because she will then feel scared. She tries to talk to him, but he refuses to do so and tells her to go sleep. Shehnaaz breaks down after her conversation once again, and then talks to Arti about her feelings, telling her she does not want to stay in the show anymore and that everyone is trying to show her in low light. She then tells Arti that she will do something that they will have to send her out.

Bigg Boss season 13 was launched on September 29, 2019, and since day 1, it has been associated with drama and controversy. To get daily updates and more news about Bigg Boss 13, keep surfing thestatesman.com.