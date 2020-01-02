Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 begins with Shehnaaz having a discussion with the other housemates about having lunch on time. Rashami says that ever since Shehnaaz has become captain, there has been a lot of confusion regarding lunch and dinner which irked Mahira. Paras, Vishal and others have a discussion about the same but the situation worsens later on as they begin shouting at each other. Mahira also barges in and says that everyone shouts to get footage most of the time.

Rashami bursts out at Mahira after the latter’s statement about footage. Paras tells Shehnaaz that Mahira won’t cook anymore as Rashami has taunted her for the same. After some time, Shehnaaz informs everyone that she will be making breakfast as no one is willing to cook food. In the midst of all this, Vishal and Paras get involved in a minor tiff. Asim barges in and gets into an ugly spat with Paras. Vishal and Asim accuse Paras of saying that food won’t be cooked. This irks Mahira who bursts out at them.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s cute banter begins in front of Arti. Sidharth says that he likes Shehnaaz as a friend. On being asked whether he will go to Mohali to meet Shehnaaz, Sidharth says that she will come to Mumbai to meet him instead. Shehnaaz says that she wants someone like Sidharth to support her. Later on, Mahira brings out the issue of cooking food again in front of Shehnaaz. The latter says that she is happy that food has not been wasted during her captaincy.

Mahira tells Paras that she does not want to fight with anyone but all of them are same. This leads to another tiff between Vishal, Paras and Mahira. After some time, Asim also barges in between and gets involved in a fight with Paras. Later on, Mahira clarifies in front of Vishal that she was actually talking about Rashami. Shehnaaz comes and takes Sidharth Shukla away while Paras tries to pacify Mahira who breaks down. Paras goes and reminds Shehnaaz again that Mahira won’t cook food anymore from the next day.

Sidharth tries to pacify Paras and asks him to talk to Mahira instead. Later on, he goes and talks to Paras and Mahira separately. He also says that there is no issue at all and whatever is happening is making her look stupid. Paras and Mahira inform Sidharth that they have a problem with Shehnaaz too. He further asks Paras to talk to Shehnaaz as she has been going off track lately. He also says that they should ignore Asim and that he understands his game.

The next day, housemates wake up while listening to a beautiful song. Paras talks to Shehnaaz about Mahira and how she is getting taunted by others over preparing food. He also clarifies that the other day Mahira got angry at Rashami and not her. Paras informs Shehnaaz that Rashami never wanted Mahira in the kitchen which he had noticed from the secret room. Mahira and Vishal get involved in a minor tiff regarding food and Paras also barges in later on.

Vishal goes and talks about the same with Shehnaaz. This irks Shehnaaz who bursts out at everyone regarding the kitchen duties. Sidharth comes and asks her about the same. Vishal goes and starts cooking his own food with Madhurima. Sidharth goes and tries to have a discussion with Vishal. The latter refuses to wash others’ plates and bowls. The arguments continue for a long time and other housemates also get involved in the same. Meanwhile, Asim and Rashami also have a discussion about the same.

Shehnaaz and Vishal get involved in an ugly spat regarding duties. Later on, Mahira and Shefali Jariwala get involved in a fun banter in the bathroom area. Meanwhile, Sidharth pulls Shehnaaz’s legs in front of everyone. Bigg Boss announces about nominations in which the housemates will have to nominate any two individuals by putting stamps on their faces. Shefali Bagga nominates Mahira and Paras. Madhurima nominates Shefali Jariwala and Arti. Vishal nominates Shefali Jariwala and Mahira. Mahira nominates Shefali Bagga and Madhurima. Arti nominates Madhurima and Shefali Bagga. Asim nominates Shefali Jariwala and Mahira.

Mahira gets irked and shouts at Asim, Rashami and Vishal. Next, Paras asks Asim whether Mahira has cooked food for him to which the latter replies in the affirmative. He nominates Shefali Bagga and Madhurima. Shefali Jariwala nominates Madhurima and Vishal. Rashami nominates Mahira and Shefali Jariwala. Sidharth nominates Shefali Bagga and Vishal. Thereafter, Shefali Bagga, Madhurima, Mahira, Shefali Jariwala and Vishal get nominated for eliminations. Shehnaaz nominates Rashami Desai through the special power given by Bigg Boss. She asks Rashami not to say anything against Sidharth Shukla.

Asim has a discussion with Shefali Bagga, Vishal and Madhurima regarding Shefali Jariwala. He instigates them to question Jariwala about the statements which she has made. Shefali Bagga bursts out at Jariwala about the same but the latter cleverly ignores her. Asim, Rashami and Shefali Bagga have a discussion about the same later on. Meanwhile, Madhurima and Shefali Jariwala get involved in an ugly spat.

