Tuesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 begins with Gutthi (Sunil Grover) entering the house and greeting the housemates. Thereafter, Sidharth also comes outside on Gutthi’s insistence. Later on, she starts pulling the housemates’ legs one after the other. Then, it’s time for the ‘chappal’ awards post which Sunny Leone enters the house. Gutthi ends up calling Sunny her twin sister and performs certain acts thereby leaving everyone in splits. Thereafter, the housemates get their respective ‘chappal’ awards one after the other.

Gutthi then asks Asim to bring the blanket post which she gets inside it along with Sidharth Shukla. She also mentions how Sidharth remains inside the blanket most of the time. This entire act leaves everyone in splits. Thereafter, Gutthi and Sunny take leave from everyone. Late night, Arhaan and Rashami are called to the confession room by Bigg Boss. They are informed that he has been eliminated from the house. He is given a chance to celebrate the last few moments with Rashami before he leaves the show.

Rashami breaks down and requests Bigg Boss to keep him for three more days as it is New Year. Arhaan tries to pacify Rashami and they have a discussion with each other about whatever is going on inside the house. She also talks about Sidharth post which Arhaan asks her to leave everything aside. He also says that she can tackle everything herself. Thereafter, he takes leaves from Rashami. She breaks down immediately after he leaves.

Sidharth tells Paras and Shehnaaz certain facts related to Rashami. Paras then says that everyone is standing with him but it’s his aggressive behaviour which is causing a problem. Rashami informs Vishal, Shefali Bagga and others that Arhaan is gone. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz tries to pacify Sidharth Shukla who is still angry. Next morning, the housemates wake up and dance to an energetic song. Rashami has a discussion with Asim and tells him that only two of them are left now. She also says that they should not remain close all the time. Rashami says that she will stay with Arti for some time.

Shehnaaz talks to Sidharth about the incident which happened the other day. She says that she was trying to save him from the situation. Sidharth also tries to explain to her that sometimes one should leave a person alone. Later on, Rashami, Asim and Vishal have a good laugh about some topic which irks Madhurima. After sometime, the housemates are announced about a special shoot for Bigg Boss calendar 2020. Shehnaaz is given the task of a photographer and she has to click a total number of five photographs. She will also have to click a selfie with everyone at last.

Vishal and Madhurima try to clear their differences but it ultimately leads to another fight. Rashami comes and tries to pacify both of them. Shehnaaz, Shefali Jariwala and Bagga have a discussion about how they will be clicking photographs. Shehnaaz starts clicking pictures of the housemates one after the other. In the midst of all this, she also gets irritated because of others’ behaviours. After the task gets over, Shehnaaz breaks down post which Shefali Bagga and Vishal try to pacify her.

Sidharth talks to Paras about Shehnaaz’s weird behaviour since the past one week. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz says that Sidharth never comes to her when she breaks down. Arti goes and asks Sidharth to pacify Shehnaaz but he refuses to do so. Later on, the housemates are given the last task of the year. They are divided into two teams led by Shehnaaz and Rashami. Their task is to make their respective parties more happening and be full of guests. The team whose party will have the most number of guests in the party wins the task.

Later on, Shehnaaz tries to clear things out with Sidharth but they end up getting involved in a minor spat. The party begins and the first guests to arrive are Pearl V Puri and Ishita Dutta. They give a small task to each of the housemates so as to give them points. The bells rings again and a few more guests arrive at the party. Both the teams try their level best to woo the guests to come to their respective parties. With time, more guests arrive in the house including Jasmin Bhasin and Vijayendra Kumeria. Everyone dance with each other and enjoy the moment. The party ends with Bigg Boss wishing everyone a Happy New Year. Moreover, team Shehnaaz wins the task. At last, all the housemates pose for a selfie.

