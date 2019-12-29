On Saturday, the housemates Bigg Boss 13 house woke up to the song “Baby ko bass pasand hai”. The day starts with a conversation over ration as Paras complains about Rashami and Arhaan hiding items. So, Shehnaaz decides to hide ration items as well, and Paras then gets into an argument with Arhaan over making breakfast. Another argument follows between Vishal and Shehnaaz over bathroom duties and Paras sides with her. Shehnaaz then says Asim will be doing the washroom cleaning; however, he continues shouting as well.

Rashami and Arhaan look at things from away sitting in one of the corners of the house. The argument between Asim and Shehnaaz escalates when Asim tells her that whoever has asked her to give this duty and then Sidharth budges in and they end up shouting at each other too. Paras begins shouting at Asim too for taking Sidharth’s name in the fight. The fight escalates and housemates are forced to interfere in order to stop things from getting violent. Paras calls Asim a diaper baby and continues to shout at him. Shehnaaz then loses her calm too, and both Sidharth and Asim continue howling at each other.

Asim goes into the dressing room and punches onto something, while Sidharth complains about Asim to Paras and others. Shehnaaz looses her cool again and asks Asim to do his duties. Asim too talks to Arhaan about this and then begins to complain to the camera about both Sidharth and Paras. Asim’s rant continues and Mahira Sharma comments on it, calling it his sympathy episode. Another fight ensues over milk and Bigg Boss alerts them once again to not come close to each other. Everyone talks Sidharth and Asim into not going violent, while Sidharth is left wondering why does this happen despite continuously trying to stop themselves, and also says how Salman Khan is going to give them an earful once again.

Meanwhile, Asim talks about his struggles to Arhaan and Rashmi, while Paras, Shehnaaz, Shefali Jariwala, and Sidharth talk about Asim and his behaviour in the house. Everyone then tries to tell Sidharth to not abuse and keep control on things he does and things he says. While Sidharth and Shehnaaz talk to each other and as the latter tries to explain things to him, Sidharth too gives his side of explanation. Amidst this, Rohit Shetty enters the house and asks Asim and Sidharth to sit with him in the drawing room and sends all others away to the bedroom. He tries to talk to both of them and explains things to them. During the conversation, Sidharth becomes teary-eyed, and Asim goes onto apologize for his mistake as well. Asim and Sidharth hug it out in front of Rohit and they both hug him too.

The other housemates join him too, and he divides the house into teams, Simmba and Singham. He then announces Shehnaaz as the casting director and gives her instructions to pick the cast. She then picks Sidharth as the hero, and she chooses Rashami as heroine, Asim as supporting actor, Vishal as the comedian, Shefali Jariwala to play a double-role and Paras as the villain. Rohit then says that all of this was a mere timepass and announces that he has gifts from home and the winning team will get those. He then introduces another game.

He announces the rules of the game and everyone gets into it and team Simmba wins the first point. The next round kickstarts and it is now time to sing songs for the opposite team. Rohit says he thinks Simmba is winning this one too, however, Vishal says he feels he is getting partial, and then Rohit indulges in some fun banter. The next point goes to team Singham, and the next round begins. Team Simmba wins the task and they get gifts. He then also treats them with a teaser of the upcoming film Sooryavanshi. Meanwhile, he decides to give away gifts to both the teams.

Everyone begins to open their gifts and relish things they have got. Sidharth gets the most emotional looking at the photo frame from home, and Asim too goes up to Sidharth and they hug it out once again. A spell of happiness is cast over the entire house. Paras and Mahira get into an argument over their friendship, and Mahira loses her calm. Mahira breaks down post their conversation and Sidharth checks on the letter he got from home, and he gets teary-eyed once again. Asim too breaks down, while Arti tries to console him and boosts his spirits. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz hugs Sidharth too and asks him about the letter. Sidharth thanks Bigg Boss and apologizes for what he did, and also goes on to apologize to Asim Riaz.

Bigg Boss season 13 was launched on September 29, 2019, and since day 1, it has been associated with drama and controversy. To get daily updates and more news about Bigg Boss 13, keep surfing thestatesman.com.