Thursday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 begins with Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh getting a little mushy and then they talk about things that happened earlier, and their relationship in general. Arti Singh talks to Shefali Jariwala and Sidharth Shukla about Shehnaaz Gill, and then Sidharth also talks about what went by between Jasmin Bhasin and his conversation, telling he regrets talking about it. At midnight, Bigg Boss wishes everyone Christmas and awards the winning team a surprise. He also says that everyone from the winning team will get home-cooked food the next day for lunch. Next up, songs are played for the winning team and they enjoy the music as they get busy dancing. The song “Tere Hone Laga Hoon” plays and everyone pairs up to dance to it. Meanwhile, Arhaan Khan and Rashami seem to get into an argument over something, while everyone continues dancing.

Housemates then sit to eat food and then they play truth and dare. Arti poses some questions to Shehnaaz, Sidharth, and others while Arti talks to Paras and Mahira about Sidharth choosing Shehnaaz over her when she asked to pick between the two. The next morning, everyone wakes up to the song “Wakhra Swag” and everyone seems to be in high spirits. Meanwhile, Vishal talks about how Paras tries to get into the psychology of people he thinks are strong, and Paras then starts talking about the task. Shefali Bagga gets into an argument with Paras over the task too, and it escalates.

Bigg Boss then tells the housemates that it is time for the winning team to get home-cooked food from the Mumbai dabbawalas, and welcomes Arun and Uttam. Everyone takes their food and thanks them for turning into their Santa Claus. Everyone gets emotional and relish the food from their home. Next, it is time for the captaincy task and Shefali Bagga reads it out to everyone. The task starts, and the first one is for Asim and is asked to dip his gym belt in paint and put it away. He decides to do it for Shehnaaz. Paras and Sidharth both talk about Asim having done the task, and meanwhile, Shehnaaz gets into an argument with Sidharth. She then goes to Shefali Bagga and talks about Asim doing what he did. Next, Rashami agrees to destroy photos of her family for the sake of Vishal.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz takes her quilt from the bedroom and it leaves Sidharth annoyed. He then comes to Shehnaaz to tell her to play with her heart since he did not release the rope for a lost cause. She then hugs him and makes things better. The next task is for Sidharth, and he has to cut his favourite towel gifted to him by his best friend Sheena and dip it into the paint and put it away. Shehnaaz’s banter continues and Sidharth then decides to do so. Meanwhile, Arti complains about Shehnaaz not valuing others’ feelings to Paras and others. It is time for the next task to ask Mahira to destroy the photos and frames of her family, which she refuses. Next up, it is time to ask Arti to shred the letter she received from home, and Vishal tries to convince her. Arti, however, denies doing it, while Shehnaaz and Vishal talk about not wanting to force her into it.

The next task is for Paras, and he is asked to paint his yellow shoes and keep them in the storage room, and Paras reacts to it. Vishal and Shehnaaz both go to him and ask him to help them out. He asks Shehnaaz to go give a hug and kiss to Mahira. He decides to do it, and he does it for Shehnaaz. The next task is for Shefali Bagga, and she is asked to shred all her photos, and she tells Shehnaaz that she does not have to even convince her because she will do it for her.

Shefali Jariwala and Mahira talk about Shehnaaz and how she is old enough but behaves like a 12-year-old. The next task is for Shefali Jariwala to dip her robe into the paint and keep it away. A fight follows between Vishal and Shefali Jariwala, and adding to it is none other than Madhurima Tuli, and things eventually escalate. Rashami tries to make Madhurima understand things, and then Shehnaaz too speaks to her while Arti, Vishal, and others all get into an argument. Paras, Shefali Bagga, and others ask her not to do it. Meanwhile, Arti talks to Shefali Bagga, and another fight follows. The task comes to an end, making Shehnaaz the new captain of the house. Shehnaaz keeps dancing around in the house after the win.

