Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 begins with Salman Khan appearing in a sarcastic mood. Salman indirectly taunts the housemates by saying that the audiences are liking everything that is going on inside the house. He also says that he has asked the makers to open the ‘Sultani Akhada’ but they are scared to do so because they feel that the housemates will get violent. He asks them to talk at the very pitch in which they talk inside the house. He then advises them to give each other the same respect that they give him.

He then asks Asim about whatever issue he has with others. Asim says how Paras talked about his sister and was backed by Sidharth and Mahira. He gives this particular reason for being violent at the same. He also talks about how Sidharth misbehaved with him and called Rashami a ‘naukrani.’ Thereafter, Paras gives his own point of view. He accuses Asim of playing the sympathy card. Salman interrogates Asim about the same post which the latter says that he was instigated by Paras to talk about personal stuff.

Mahira also complains how Asim hurls abuses at others inside the house thereby instigating them. Salman asks Rashami who targets Asim. She takes Sidharth, Paras, Mahira and Vikas Gupta’s names. She also gets into an ugly spat with Mahira Sharma. Shehnaaz says that everyone is wrong there and this fact is agreed by Shefali Jariwala. Salman asks Vikas about the situation of the house. Vikas provides his point of view and says how Asim prompted Rashami and Arhaan to get into a fight with Sidharth and others. He further adds that Asim likes to play the victim card.

It was then Rashami and Sidharth’s turn. Salman asks Sidharth the meaning of ‘Aisi Ladki’ which he was calling Rashami again and again. Sidharth provides his own point of view about the same. Rashami gets irked and still confronts him. She also says how Sidharth told her that he has stopped calling her to his home. Rashami accuses Sidharth of characterizing her. This leads to an ugly spat between the two. Salman gets irked and speaks on the camera saying that he does not want to host the show anymore and that the makers should look for another host like Farah Khan if they want to extend it for five weeks.

There was also a long argument on the ‘naukrani’ word that Sidharth used for her.

Salman takes the reference of Vikas and Shilpa’s fight in the previous season which was because of a professional issue. He then says that Rashami and Sidharth’s fight is because of a personal issue. They are constantly getting into fights because they had a bad past as a result of which they do not stand each other. He further says that people are given work in the industry because of hard work, patience and behaviour. Salman asks them to think about what happens in their lives outside the house. Thereafter, he takes leave from them.

Sidharth and Paras talk about how Rashami has built a huge group that includes Asim, Arhaan and others. Later on, he talks about the issues he had with Rashami in front of Paras and Mahira. On the other hand, Rashami and Arhaan have a discussion with each other. Shehnaaz tells Shefali Bagga she feels that there was something between Rashami and Sidharth outside the house which led to the circumstances happening in the present time.

Paras and Sidharth try to clear things out with Shehnaaz and tells her how she deserts Sidharth when he needs her. She says that she has been Sidharth’s friend since the second week and that she takes his side always. Meanwhile, Salman welcomes Mallika Sherawat on stage who says that she knows whatever is happening in the house. Mallika also informs him about whatever tasks she played with them. Salman tells her about the fights that happened between the housemates which shocks Mallika. She then makes Salman perform certain tasks too. The two of them also recreate a scene from Salman’s iconic movie Maine Pyar Kiya. Thereafter, Mallika takes leave from Salman post which he enters the house through Mi TV. He talks about nominations and announces that Vishal and Arhaan are among the bottom two housemates.

