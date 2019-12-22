Saturday’s ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode of Bigg Boss 13 was a bit different. This time, Salman decided to watch the whole ugly drama from the outside, and then intervene when his patience broke out. And just as Salman would have expected, things went from worse to worst in the house. From Mahira Sharma to Shehnaaz Gill to Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz to Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai, all the housemates were at loggerheads with each other.

But, the one nasty fight that went unbearable at a moment was that of old rivals Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. It was only a day before that Sidharth and Rashami got into an ugly spat when the former called her ‘Aisi ladki’ pointing fingers at the Rashami’s character. Now, in Saturday’s episode, a deeply hurt Rashami Desai picked up a fight with Sidharth. All started when Rashami was having an argument with Paras Chhabra, Sidharth intervened to stop the fight, and here Rashami instigated (Sidharth) him by calling a gunda. Things didn’t go down well, and they threw tea on each other. Arhaan Khan also got into a physical fight with Sid while trying to save Rashami.

Soon after all the housemates interrupted to stop the fight from going into the next level. But, the drama didn’t stop here. Later, Rashami was seen shedding tears in the bedroom area. Here, she was expressing all her anger on Sidharth to Vishal Aditya Singh and made a major revelation about Sidharth Shukla. She stooped down to personal remarks on the former. She exposed Sidharth Shukla’s past secrets and called him a ‘drug addict’ and even went on to call him a failure in life. She said that he is a drug addict and that is what you can expect from him- violence and anger.

For the unversed, in the past Rashami was seen discussing about Sidharth Shukla’s rehabilitation treatment with Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Hindustani Bhau. Now the questions are, will their fight get even worse? Will they spill all their dirty past secrets in the Bigg Boss 13 house? Well, Salman looked surely disappointed with Rashami’s give back.

Bigg Boss season 13 was launched on September 29, 2019, and since day 1, it has been associated with drama and controversy.