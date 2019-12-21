Friday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 begins with housemates waking up to the song “Galti Se Mistake.” Shehnaaz and Mahira’s cold war continues regarding Paras. Mahira complains about the same to Paras after some time. Later on, Sidharth tells Shehnaaz that she does not affect him anymore. Paras and Mahira get into a minor tiff over Asim.

Shehnaaz talks about Paras and Mahira with Asim. She says that Mahira gets affected when Paras talks to her. Later on, Shehnaaz says that Mahira will be ousted even without nominations which irks Paras. She has a discussion with Paras about Mahira and they try to sort out their problems. Mahira talks about Shehnaaz with Shefali Jariwala. Shehnaaz complains to Sidharth about not talking to her. Sidharth indirectly flirts with Shefali Bagga while Shehnaaz and Vikas Gupta have a good laugh about it.

Arhaan and Vishal have a discussion about how Sidharth is dominated by Paras now. They gift spoons (indirectly meaning chamchas) to Paras thereby leaving him in splits. Rashami apologizes to Arhaan and both of them hug each other. Meanwhile, Arhaan breaks down and Rashami tries to pacify him. She also thanks him for whatever he has done for her. She says that her journey with Arhaan has been pretty good.

Asim is given a police costume post which he has to cut challans for those housemates who break the rules of the house. He can also give them duties or punishments and send them to jail. Rashami advises Asim to create certain rules. He asks the housemates to not fight which is the first rule. The second rule is that housemates have to resolve issues with each other. Moreover, Paras and Mahira are asked to stay away from each other and the former is asked to stay with Shehnaaz instead. He gives warnings to Shefali Bagga, Paras and Mahira. He makes a list of rules on the board which he reads out to the housemates.

There are additional rules which include doing the freeze, de-freeze task and few of the boys doing makeup. Vikas refuses to do the task post which Asim decides to send him to jail. He is, however, unable to find the keys. Meanwhile, Paras removes everything from the board. Paras and Mahira are asked to blow balloons as punishment. Thereafter, the task continues in a smooth manner. Asim asks Sidharth not to talk with Vikas. However, Sidharth refuses to do so which leads to a tiff between the two of them. The housemates are refrained by Asim from going inside the bedroom except for Sidharth. Vikas and Asim get into a fight over not following rules.

Asim asks Sidharth to play the game as he seems physically fine to which the latter agrees. Rashami agrees with Asim post which Sidharth ends up calling her a ‘naukrani’ which angers Rashami and Asim. Vikas takes Sidharth’s side in the entire matter. He also says that Asim has brought back the topic again so that a fight happens. Arhaan and Sidharth also get into a fight over the same. Rashami gets into an ugly spat with Sidharth. She breaks down in front of Shefali Bagga and Madhurima. She confronts Sidharth again and asks him what kind of a girl she is. Vikas explains the entire matter to Madhurima saying that Asim instigated the entire fight. He adds that he will tell Salman Sir exactly what happened. Paras and Vishal also agree with him. Rashami is taken away by Paras who also tries to pacify her. Asim and Sidharth’s fight continues and Arhaan also barges in later. Shefali Jariwala also gets irked at Asim and instead supports Vikas. Meanwhile, Rashami breaks down and bursts out alone. Sidharth speaks to Bigg Boss on the camera saying that he has been pushed and instigated by Asim. Vikas accuses Arhaan of seeking footage all the time. He also tells Rashami that Arhaan is not a good person for her.

Rashami goes and clarifies the same with Vikas separately. Vishal asks Shehnaaz to tell Sidharth not to call him Maasi. Mahira openly tells Shehnaaz that she likes Paras and also asks her to stay away from him. She goes on to call Shehnaaz a flipper. Sidharth and Asim get involved in an ugly spat yet again. Paras is refrained from talking to Shehnaaz by Mahira again. Shehnaaz also gives it back to Paras and Mahira. She then goes inside and breaks down after Sidharth taunts her indirectly. Arhaan and Shefali Bagga try to pacify her post which she says that she won’t talk to Sidharth anymore. She says that Mahira is the one who is having problems and that she has never stopped denying the fact. Rashami, Asim and others also come inside which further worsens the situation. Vikas and Sidharth talk about how the woman card is being played in the house.

