Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 begins with Sidharth taking Rashami and Shefali Bagga’s names who are ousted from captaincy candidature. As informed earlier, Paras and Mahira are also out of the game. Sidharth taunts Shehnaaz for her behaviour and says that he won’t talk to her again. Meanwhile, Vikas and Rashami have a discussion about Shefali Bagga. Arhaan gets irked at Rashami for her previous behaviour and refuses to talk to her.

The task begins again and there’s a tiff between Vishal and Asim over the latter hitting him by mistake. The bell breaks again and Sidharth asks for another one. Bigg Boss reminds them not to break or throw the bell. The third round is also cancelled and each team is asked to name a member whom they want to remove from captaincy candidature. Shehnaaz tells Asim, Shefali Jariwala and Arti to stay in the game and opts out. Madhurima decides to opt-out and Shefali Bagga taunts her. Meanwhile, Mahira asks Paras to maintain a rapport with Asim for the game.

Arhaan, Rashami, Vishal and others take Vikas’ name for ousting from captaincy. However, confusion erupts in their team for which they are schooled by Bigg Boss. They are given two minutes again post which they take Madhurima’s name. However, Vikas takes his own name and opts out of the captaincy race. Bigg Boss then announces Arti, Shefali Jariwala, Arhaan, Asim, Vishal and Madhurima as the final candidates for captaincy. Later on, Sidharth tells Paras that he is disappointed as he feels like a mere puppet in the house. However, Paras asks him to watch the game for a week and then decide.

After the lights are switched off, Shehnaaz tries to talk to Sidharth but he refuses to talk to her. Meanwhile, Paras and Mahira have a one-on-one talk with each other. They indulge in some sweet conversation and then he gives a peck on her cheek. Early morning, Shefali Bagga wakes up everyone by beating utensils near the sleeping housemates. She asks everyone to wake up and taunts them for laughing at her saying that she is not seen in the house. The housemates get irked and school her for the same.

They also threaten to lock her inside the bathroom post which she says that she is claustrophobic. Shehnaaz takes her to a corner and tries to explain to her but to no avail. She starts over again and after that Madhurima does the same to her. Vikas comes and wraps her in a blanket. After that, all of them lock her inside the bathroom. She keeps on shouting but they go away. Shehnaaz tries to explain to everyone but they get angry at her too.

Vikas goes and tries to talk to Shefali Bagga. He asks her what she was trying to do. Shehnaaz and Shefali Jariwala also join him there. She breaks down and says that she is very much irritated. She provides her point of view to Vikas and he tries to pacify her. Sidharth also goes and talks to her. They finally take her out but Asim taunts her again.

Vikas and Shehnaaz try to make her understand post which she breaks down. The next morning, housemates wake up to an energetic song. Shefali Bagga screams on Jariwala’s ears post which the latter gets irritated. Sidharth tries to make Bagga understand by saying that she is insulting those people who are with her not just inside the house but also outside. She says that it was actually Vikas’ idea which was used in his season. Mahira says that Bagga is showing her personality through the behaviour.

Later on, Shefali Bagga asks Vikas to get up post which he tells her to wake others up. She goes and does the same. Paras calls her and asks her to do her duties but she refuses to do so. He then goes inside and shouts at Shehnaaz and Shefali Bagga about the same. Mahira, Paras and Shehnaaz have a discussion about kitchen duties. Bagga goes and irritates Madhurima again which angers the latter. Shehnaaz and Mahira get involved in a tiff with each other. Shehnaaz says that Mahira has a problem with her staying with Paras.

Mahira tries to talk to Paras about Shehnaaz and asks him to stay with the latter. He gets irked at Shehnaaz and says that he won’t talk with either of them. Mahira conveys her feelings in front of Shefali Jariwala and breaks down. Paras and Mahira try to clear things out and hug each other. Later on, Paras says that they have chosen the wrong captain while seeing Vikas sleep. He also asks Shehnaaz and Mahira to talk to each other.

Asim gets involved in an ugly spat with Paras over becoming captain. Asim goes and wakes Vikas up. He also schools him for allowing Shefali Bagga to wake others up. Shehnaaz and Mahira try to clear things out with each other. Shehnaaz asks Paras not to come near her if fights happen. Later on, Mahira and Paras ask Shehnaaz to go and talk to Shukla. She goes and tries to talk to him. Asim and Shefali Bagga get involved in an ugly spat again. Bagga says that she will irritate the housemates again. Arhaan comes and says that it is Vikas who has encouraged Shefali Bagga to do such things. Later on, Shehnaaz tries different means to talk to Sidharth.

