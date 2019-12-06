On Thursday episode of Bigg Boss 13, the task resumes and everyone rushes to grab the bags. Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill have a fun conversation while Sidharth Shukla tries to suggest a way out to Mahira Sharma. The buzzer rings and everyone gets into the train while Shefali Jariwala, holding onto Shehnaaz’s bag does not get in. Asim Riaz and Vishal Aditya Singh talk about support.

Meanwhile, everyone gets down from the train, Mahira, holding onto Himanshi Khurana’s bag does not get down. Shehnaaz then says how she is looking forward to see what happens in between the team members. Asim and Himanshi talk about captaincy and also about Sidharth’s behaviour. The task continues and Sidharth and Asim’s fight continues. Paras blocks Shefali Jariwala’s bag, and everyone questions him for his decision which leads to a fight between Arhaan and Paras.

Arhaan gets annoyed and everyone gets into fights while Paras too gets into an argument and everyone is left wondering where the rules were earlier. Arhaan walks up to one of the cameras and tells Bigg Boss about the unfairness in the task, while everyone calls Paras wrong. Meanwhile, Rashami Desai goes to Arhaan to convince him to play the game while he ends up shouting at each other and gets into a tiff. Paras’ argument with the housemates continues.

Shehnaaz, on the other hand, bursts into tears while Asim consoles her. Shehnaaz then tells him that Paras might go out due to issues and also confesses about having fallen in love with him while Asim tells her about him already having a girlfriend. Shefali Bagga and others plan on what can they do while Paras asks Shehnaaz about her crying.

The task resumes once again, and this time both Mahira and Bhau stay back but post the discussion, they both get in while Mahira gets in once again and this continues for a while. Paras decides to oust Arhaan and Hindustani Bhau and everyone bursts out on him for being unfair. Shefali Jariwala then throws Mahira’s bag out of the shelf while Mahira tries to convince Paras. Both Arti Singh and Shefali Jariwala get into an argument and then Paras gets angry at Mahira too.

Shefali Jariwala continues to complain about what went through while Rashami gets angry and begins to destroy the boards and Arhaan joins too. Arti complains about Asim having hurt her while Sidharth starts to fight with him and Asim tries to give an explanation that he is not the one at fault. Sidharth also gets into a fight with Himanshi and then gets into an argument with Asim too.

The arguments between everyone continue while Hindustani Bhau takes sides with Himanshi before Sidharth and asks him why would he say something like that for a girl, and eventually, things escalate. Asim walks up to Sidharth and things escalate while Shehnaaz asks Bhau and others what just went about while Vishal Aditya Singh also goes up to Sidharth and gives him an earful. Bhau tries to lift everyone’s spirits as he asks the girls to buckle up while telling Sidharth he can do whatever he wants to do once outside.

Paras and Mahira talk about what is going on and Paras calls Sidharth a soft target while Bigg Boss expresses his anger once again. Not only does he reprimand Shefali Bagga, Rashami, Arhaan and Asim but also goes on to nominate Sidharth for two weeks for being aggressive while Paras has a fun time after the task is cancelled altogether. Sidharth also talks about pushing Asim and wonders how Salman Khan will give him an earful once again. Paras tries to tell Sidharth that he shouldn’t get physical and put his words to use because that is his weak point.

Bigg Boss then tells the housemates that Paras’ name from the nominated contestants will now be removed as he will now be heading out of the house owing to his finger injury. Paras then bids goodbye to everyone and Shehnaaz says ‘I love you’ to him. He leaves everyone in tears while Sidharth comes to Shehnaaz and others, and they discuss his exit. Meanwhile, the next day, Shehnaaz and Sidharth talk about the game ahead while Arhaan and others tell Shehnaaz about her behaviour and how the bubbliness is being liked. Asim and others talk about the ongoing captaincy, Mahira, and others.

Meanwhile, as the day comes to an end, while Himanshi and Shefali both have a soft moment with each other, both Himanshi and Shefali Jariwala alert Asim about Rashami and Arhaan’s game and how he should be careful about being around them. Both Shefali and Himanshi put forward their point of views, while Asim talks to Arhaan and Rashami about their plan of action ahead. All three of them begin talking about the nominations tomorrow, and get teary-eyed as they wonder if anyone among them would leave the house.