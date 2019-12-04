Tuesday’s episode begins with Rashami, Shefali Jariwala, Asim and Himanshi talking about the ration and deciding to confront Sidharth about the same. The next morning, housemates wake up to Salman Khan’s hit “Swag Se Swagat.” Paras, Shehnaaz and others talk about having tea. Rashami goes to make tea and calls Asim for the same. She asks for packets of milk from Shehnaaz and is given two packets but some housemates stop her from doing so. Rashami gets irked over the same and gets into an ugly spat with Sidharth.

The other housemates including Paras, Vishal and Asim barge in too. Sidharth then says that tea won’t be made anymore because of which Asim comes and confronts him. Vishal also gets angry and says that Sidharth is not Bigg Boss. Rashami and Asim have a separate discussion about Sidharth. Paras talks to Arhaan about his girlfriend Akansha. He further says that he broke up with her because of Sidharth. Mahira, Shehnaaz, Sidharth and Paras have a discussion about the same.

Hindustani Bhau tries to advise Sidharth Shukla to work on his aggressive nature. They also talk about the game going on inside the house. Mahira and Paras tell Sidharth that Shefali Jariwala, Rashami and Arhaan took away the eggs. Vishal confronts Rashami about keeping his items somewhere else because of Madhurima. Arti asks Arhaan which group he is in. Rashami is accused of stealing the luxury budget items on purpose which she denies.

Arhaan confronts Paras about his behaviour towards Rashami. Paras tries to clear things out with him. Mahira, Sidharth and Shehnaaz talk about Rashami and Arhaan. Later on, Shehnaaz asks Vishal whether he had any conversation with Madhurima. He says that he will not tell her about the same. He also asks Bigg Boss to call him to the confession room. Bhau, Shefali Jariwala, Himanshi and Asim make fun of Arti who is eating oranges. Shehnaaz goes and talks to Paras, Mahira and others about Vishal. He gets angry and tells her not to talk about the same.

Next, it’s time for the nominations. Sidharth, Shehnaaz, Shefali Bagga, Arhaan and Madhurima are declared safe. Sidharth is asked to name certain housemates from time to time whom he wants to nominate directly. The nominated housemates have to get down and stay at the swimming pool until further notice.

The buzzer rings and Asim and Mahira are brought forward. Sidharth nominates Asim and says that Mahira has done all her duties during his captaincy thereby supporting him. Rashami says that it’s a kind of favour and she does not like. Paras, Shehnaaz, Vishal and Mahira have a discussion about nominations. Sidharth nominates Himanshi and Shefali Jariwala with the next buzzer. Paras and Shehnaaz mimic Himanshi in front of Shefali Bagga. Rashami is the next housemate to be nominated by Sidharth.

Next, Sidharth nominates Paras and saves Arti which shocks everyone. Mahira tells Shehnaaz not to doubt Sidharth’s decisions. Shehnaaz says that she is hurt by Sidharth’s decision and says that sometimes strong housemates get eliminated. She also says that she won’t talk to Sidharth anymore. Arti informs Sidharth that Shehnaaz is angry with him. Vishal, Paras and Mahira have a discussion about the nominations.

Sidharth goes and pulls Shehnaaz’s leg. He confronts her and asks her the reason behind her being angry with him. Sidharth tries different funny ways to talk to Shehnaaz. She tells him she didn’t know he would flip in that manner. Shefali Jariwala and Rashami talk about the same that Shehnaaz has a problem with every girl who is close to Sidharth. Meanwhile, Sidharth goes and tries to clear things out with her.

Later on, Shehnaaz tells Arti that she won’t talk to Sidharth anymore. Shehnaaz says that she is hurt by his decision and also says that he has always supported Arti. Shehnaaz finally goes and talks to Sidharth. They also have a discussion about the nominations. Later on, Bigg Boss allows the nominated housemates to return inside the house.

