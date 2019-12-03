Monday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 begins with Rashami, Vishal, Shefali and Himanshi planning to steal items the next day if ration does not arrive. The next morning, housemates wake up to an amazing song. Shehnaaz tries to sort things out with Vishal about his conversation with Rashami. After that, the housemates start discussing the ration of the house. Later on, Shehnaaz asks the housemates to help Bhau do his duties. Shefali says that she will help him. Mahira and Shehnaaz pull Bhau’s legs in between.

Shehnaaz and Asim get involved in a fight over helping Bhau and taunt each other. Sidharth asks Shefali to do her duty first rather than doing her own work. This irks Shefali and she gets involved in a minor tiff with Sidharth. Bhau keeps doing his duties despite being sick. Shehnaaz and Arti try to stop him and help him. Bhau tells Himanshi to let Asim stay away from him. He gets angry as Asim did not agree to help him. Shehnaaz, Paras and Sidharth have a discussion about house duties.

Asim, Rashami, Shefali and Himanshi try to clear things out with Bhau. Asim apologises to Bhau for not helping him before. Meanwhile, Arhaan, Madhurima and Shefali Bagga enter the house through a special part and remove their blindfold. Bigg Boss welcomes the three of them and then informs them about a task given to the housemates.

The housemates are given the ‘Nazarandaz’ task in which they have to ignore whoever comes in front of them. Bigg Boss gives the counter task to Arhaan, Shefali Bagga and Madhurima where they have to gain the attention of the housemates. The winner will be saved from nominations too. Arhaan is the first to enter the house. He tries to gain Rashami’s attention but she ignores him totally. He shows her a gift which he has brought for her but she still ignores him. Arhaan tries his best to gain her attention but to no avail. He leaves thereafter as the bell rings.

Rashami gets emotional after that and Arti consoles her. Bigg Boss tells Arhaan that there is only one light on his meter. Asim, Paras and Mahira get involved in a tiff over making tea for the housemates. The next to arrive is Madhurima Tuli. She greets everyone but no one responds. She calls Shehnaaz ‘Mahira’ in order to gain her attention but does not succeed. Even Vishal does not respond to her. Madhurima says that she saw Rashami reacting to her actions. She takes away some of their items to catch attention. After her exit, Madhurima is informed that she has got two lights. Shehnaaz asks Vishal whether Madhurima is his love interest but he refuses to talk about it. Rashami praises Vishal for opening the door for Madhurima. Rashami, Shehnaaz, Bhau and Shefali pull Vishal’s leg by talking about her.

Finally, Shefali Bagga enters the house and initially tries to gain Shehnaaz’s attention. Finally, Shehnaaz gives in and hugs her. Shefali also apologises to her for a previous tiff. Paras also gets emotional and hugs her and so does Arti. Rashami and Vishal greet her after the bell rings. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss applauds Shefali for her efforts and she wins five lights. They are asked to enter the house together next time.

Vishal says that he wants Shefali Bagga and Madhurima to enter the house. He also says that he still loves her. After some time, the bell rings and a few masked men enter the house with trolley bags belonging to Shefali Bagga, Madhurima and Arhaan thereby hinting the housemates about the same. Paras is reminded by Bigg Boss that the task is still on. The bell rings again and the three of them enter the house together. Rashami, Shehnaaz and Paras can’t control their emotions and greet them. Later on, Mahira reacts too and hugs Arhaan. One by one, the housemates start meeting them and reacting on the same.

Bigg Boss then announces that the three wild cards have won the task and have been saved from the coming week’s nominations. Shefali Bagga tells Paras that he has done some things which she did not like. She reprimands him for using foul language and saying things about people. Madhurima talks to Shefali Jariwala and expresses her feelings about entering the house. Meanwhile, Arhaan tells Mahira and Bhau that Rashami said ‘I love you’ to him before his exit. Thereafter he proposes Rashami as the others cheer them up.

Arhaan confronts Paras about the latter’s separation from Rashami post his exit. Paras tries to clear things out with him. Arhaan tells Paras that it was very wrong of him to taunt Asim about certain things. Meanwhile, Madhurima talks to Rashami and Shefali Jariwala about Vishal and her relationship with him. He also talks about the same to Mahira. Paras gets upset and talks to Mahira how Shefali Bagga and Arhaan confronted him about his fight with Asim.

Shehnaaz asks Madhurima about her relationship with Vishal. Madhurima also confesses that she did love Vishal. Arhaan, Shefali and Asim advise Bhau to stop abusing others and instead show his real self. On the other hand, Shehnaaz asks Vishal why his relationship with Madhurima ended. Vishal informs her that Madhurima had certain problems with him because of which their relationship ended.

Vishal and Madhurima finally talk to each other. Vishal says that he is shocked about her entry. Madhurima says that she has come to play. She reminds him that he has been a hit because of both of them. They get involved in a minor argument about whatever happened with them before entering the show. Madhurima also says that she hasn’t come to the show because of Vishal.

On the other hand, Arhaan and Rashami have a conversation with each other about Sidharth. He confronts her about some fun banter she had with Sidharth. She gets irked but Arhaan still confronts her. However, he says that he still trusts her.

