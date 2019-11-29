Thursday’s episode begins with the housemates waking up to the song “Tareefan”. Mahira tells Sidharth that she does not want to do the ration duty with Asim. This leads to an ugly spat between her and Asim. Paras joins in and further worsens the situation. Sidharth tries to resolve the issue by clearing things out with them. After some time, Paras reads out the luxury budget task to everyone. The entire house is divided into two teams who have to save their respective boards from the other team by making the words ‘Luxury Budget.’

Paras and Asim are assigned the ‘sanchalaks’ of the task. Asim wishes Himanshi on her birthday by gifting a heart-shaped roti. Paras, Sidharth and Vishal pull Asim’s legs in the garden area. The task begins and the housemates begin with a bang. There is a tussle between them over the letters when they arrive. Meanwhile, Bhau calls Asim to play the task who is busy in the kitchen, he refuses to go post which Himanshi asks him to go and inform the same outside.

A small tiff happens between Asim, Sidharth and Vishal when the letters are broken. Sidharth asks Arti to go inside as he is playing with Paras. She says that if Paras is playing then she would back out anyways. The letters arrive again and the housemates get involved in a tussle again over the same. Paras lies on the ground to hide the letters and Sidharth and Vishal climb over him. Asim and Mahira get involved in a fight again. Arti tries to pull a letter from Vishal but others stop her. Later on, Paras and Shehnaaz get involved in a fight with Shefali. Asim also fights with her post which Shefali says that she does not want to play.

Asim and Himanshi come and try to clear things out with Shefali. The task begins again and leads to another tussle between the housemates. Shehnaaz and Rashami get involved in a fight which Bhau and Mahira join in later on. Himanshi tells Bhau later on how Mahira encouraged Shehnaaz to raise her voice when someone touches her indicating his name. Bhau tries to put his point of view.

Shefali, Rashami, Shehnaaz and Bhau have a discussion about the same. Mahira barges in and gives her own point of view. Shehnaaz also tries to clear things out with Bhau. Sidharth comes and tells Bhau that things have been cleared out so there is no need to discuss the same. Later on, Himanshi and Asim have a discussion about Shefali. He accepts his mistake and apologises. Himanshi does not like his attitude and walks away.

Paras’ team ends up having more letters and is declared the winner. They are asked to collect the items the same way in which they took the letters. Asim gets upset and calls them cheaters. He talks to Rashami about the same who then says that everyone had put in their efforts.

Paras’ team arrives with the luxury budget and they taunt Asim. Sidharth tries to clear things out with Asim and hilariously asks him to make chicken which he refuses to do so. Later on, Asim apologises to Shefali and tries to clear things out with her. Asim and Shefali come and pull Himanshi towards them post which Bhau walks away. Asim and Himanshi have a discussion about how people do not maintain the kitchen well.

Both of them complain about the same to Sidharth. Mahira comes in between, gets into a fight with Asim and Himanshi. Sidharth tells Asim to ask certain things to Bigg Boss himself. The two of them get involved in a minor tiff which further worsens with time. Meanwhile, Paras interferes in between Sidharth and Asim’s conversation. Paras and Asim call each other names as the others look at them.

Mahira comes in between and tries to take Paras away. Vishal also tries to pacify both of them. This does not stop them and they fight with each other again. Meanwhile, Mahira and Shehnaaz have a discussion about the same. Sidharth calls Mahira and asks her not to come in between them. Vishal goes and tries to make both of them understand that they are fighting over a petty issue. Asim goes and tries to talk to Shehnaaz but Shefali interferes in between.

He tries to put forward his point of view to Shehnaaz but ends up fighting with Paras again. Shehnaaz tells Paras to apologise to Asim which the latter refuses. Asim confronts Paras about the things which he has said to him. Sidharth, Mahira and others try to make Paras understand thereafter. He bursts out at Mahira and Sidharth tries to pacify both of them. Shefali has a discussion with Asim about the same. Mahira and Paras try to clear things out but things only worsen after that. They have a discussion about the same after some time. Himanshi and Asim also have a discussion about Paras.

Bigg Boss season 13 was launched on September 29, 2019, and since day 1, it has been associated with drama and controversy. To get daily updates and more news about Bigg Boss 13, keep surfing thestatesman.com.