The housemates wake up to the energetic song “Apni toh paathsahala”. Sidharth and Shehnaaz indulge in some fun banter with each other and end up running in the entire house. Bigg Boss then kickstarts the game and Sidharth has now become the teacher for chemistry while everyone begins planning their game plan ahead. Asim Riaz becomes the topic of conversation as both Paras and Shehnaaz tease him while Asim starts talking about his feelings to Himanshi once again.

The task then starts and Vishal Aditya Singh goes to Asim and asks him for his apple, while Sidharth and other teachers talk about the scooter and the task. Paras too tries to get the apple from Asim, and eventually, that leads to an argument. When Asim talks about the task, Mahira says they will end what he started. Hindustani Bhau gets angry and it eventually leads to an argument with Vishal. Asim and Mahira too get into an argument, and then the lecture starts with Hindustani Bhau’s subject, Hindi, who starts with the tortoise and rabbit story with his own twist.

Then Bhau gives a chance to the students to tell a story, and Arti Singh is the first to narrate the story. The period comes to an end and Paras snatches the apple from Bhau but he gives the apple to Arti. Bigg Boss then asks Bhau to take the apple back from Paras and keep it to where it was. Mahira and Asim get into another argument over the ‘raat ka scene’ dialogue that they pulled it off, and Shefali joins in the argument too. Devoleena steals a packet of chips from the captain’s room, and Bigg Boss then announces the next subject, P.T, to be taken by Himanshi. Before the lecture, Bigg Boss gives an earful to Himanshi for not carrying out her tasks efficiently. Bigg Boss then also scolds everyone for stealing the packets of chips, and Himanshi is no longer competing for the captainship. However, Paras continues to mock her while Himanshi rants before Shefali and Rashami. Shefali and Paras too, get into an argument as he continues to annoy her. Eventually, Mahira and Himanshi get into an argument once again while Paras continues to mock Himanshi. Meanwhile, Vishal steals the apple from Shefali and everyone on his side rejoices. Himanshi gives the apple to Shefali and the next lecture class by Sidharth starts.

Devoleena and Sidharth have a fun time with each other while Rashami, Arti, Paras also join the class. Everyone talks about the housemates and put forward their views. Sidharth gives the apple to Devoleena, who wants to give hers to Rashami. Paras goes to Devoleena, and they discuss the game plan. Shehnaaz’s lecture turns out to be the last, and Paras, Mahira and Rashami join the class. Meanwhile, Arti is busy painting Shehnaaz’s scooter and everyone has a fun time. Shehnaaz gives the apple to Mahira.

The task comes to an end, and the game ends with Sidharth, Vishal, and Asim being the contenders for captaincy. Bigg Boss then asks the housemates to make the choice and pick one each. Sidharth then unanimously becomes the captain of the house.

Asim then goes to Himanshi as it is her birthday while he flirts with her a little trying to make it romantic. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz, Mahira, and others talk about Himanshi and everything that went about with Bigg Boss. Sidharth also tells them about Asim’s behaviour and tells them how he is not honest anymore.

Bigg Boss season 13 was launched on September 29, 2019, and since day 1, it has been associated with drama and controversy. To get daily updates and more news about Bigg Boss 13, keep surfing thestatesman.com.