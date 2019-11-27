On Tuesday, the housemates wake up to the song “Khud Ko kya samajhti hai” and they see the setup for ‘Bigg Boss College’ in the house. Paras Chhabra asks Shehnaaz Gill to make ‘paranthas’ for her and they talk about not doing the work this week. They also talk about Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s ongoing equation and Shehnaaz also tells him how she has seen Asim’s hatred for her.

Asim, on the other hand, talks to Himanshi about the game and also about his feelings for her. Sidharth, Shehnaaz, and Vishal talk about Arti and what happened the previous night. Shehnaaz goes and talks to Arti and tells her about keeping a check on herself and apologizes to her as well. Shefali Jariwala and Himanshi talk to each other, while Himanshi tells Asim about his overprotective nature.

Sidharth shows everyone the burnt paranthas, and complaints about Rashami Desai and also tells Asim about it. Shefali then explains the BB college task to everyone where Shehnaaz will be playing the English teacher, Sidharth will be a dance teacher, Hindustani Bhai will teach Hindi, while Himanshi will be the P.T teacher and everyone else will be students. This task will directly affect the captaincy, while Devoleena Bhattacharjee has the option to do/not do the task since she is not well. Every teacher will give his/her favourite student an apple at the end of each lecture. Additionally, there are also professor’s scooters which, the students can spoil and the one with the cleanest will be a part of the captaincy task ahead.

Everyone gears up for the task, while Paras and Mahira get into an argument. Paras, on the other hand, tells Shehnaaz to give apples to Vishal while he comes in and gets annoyed with Mahira saying he does not want to talk to her.

The task starts and the first lecture is that of English. Shehnaaz picks her topics and chooses negative personalities, entertainment, love triangle, confused, and hate. Vishal starts the task and talks about Asim, Shefali, and Himanshi, which irks Asim and he walks out. He also talks about Arti as someone who is negative while Asim spoils Shehnaaz’s scooter and Shefali joins in. Shehnaaz has a fun time as she asks everyone questions. Shehnaaz gives the apple to Vishal while Paras and others come in to see the scooter and Paras then makes fun of Asim. Mahira still cries while Vishal consoles her and Shehnaaz and Paras plan their game.

Vishal keeps his apple in the locker and Asim shifts it to his own locker. Shefali and Mahira get into yet another argument. The next lecture is from Bhau and he starts with attendance. Vishal, on the other hand, goes to the scooters while in the class, Shefali and Mahira’s war of words continues. Rashami too walks off from the lecture. Bhau gives the apple to Shefali while Paras questions him for giving her the apple. Vishal gets angry at him and Shehnaaz then asks him about the drawing with Mahira’s lips. Arti also gives an earful to Vishal while Shehnaaz and Paras talk about the task.

Bhau comes out in anger and says that he wanted to go home but now he does not, while Asim talks about Rashami’s paranthas from the morning while she listens to it. The next class is from Sidharth and just then, Bigg Boss calls him to the confession room and gives him a cake for Mahira. Bigg Boss finally wishes her happy birthday after her request and Sidharth’s class resumes where he takes practicals while Vishal tries to steal the apple from Asim but fails. Meanwhile, Rashami spoils Bhau’s scooter and everyone gives out their dance performances. The period comes to an end and Sidharth gives the apple to Vishal.

Mahira and Paras talk about the task while Sidharth comes in too to speak to them and they talk about him giving the apple to Vishal. Sidharth asks Mahira why she is feeling bad after all. Asim and Shefali guard the apples while Shehnaaz tries to pull off a ‘chela’ joke which annoys Asim. Shehnaaz and Asim get into an argument while Himanshi’s lecture is next, where Paras tries to annoy her.

Himanshi asks everyone to do some exercises and both Rashami, as well as Vishal, do theirs. Himanshi asks Paras to get out of the class for his behaviour and then Paras and Asim get into an argument too, who also gets annoyed at Vishal. The period then ends and Himanshi gives the apple to Shefali, which obviously, irks Vishal. All of them get into an argument, and after that, the task comes to an end for the day.

Arti goes to Sidharth and tells him that she didn’t know what happened last night and that if Sidharth would have been there, she would have felt better. Meanwhile, Mahira comes in with stolen lays from the captain’s room while Asim and Himanshi talk about the latter’s birthday.

