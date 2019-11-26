Monday’s episode begins with Himanshi Khurana confronting Sidharth Shukla about what she said during the ‘swayamvar task’. Sidharth then goes to Devoleena Bhattacharjee and it all continues between the two, but she constantly apologizes to him. Sidharth then talks about the captaincy task to Shefali Jariwala, and also about his friendship with Asim Riaz. Meanwhile, Himanshi cries while Asim comes to her and consoles her.

Next day, everyone wakes up to an energetic song “Do Dhari Talwariyaan”. Next, everyone sees Sidharth and Arti talking where Arti taunts him about Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, and Shehnaaz Gill. Paras and Devoleena wonder what is happening while Sidharth and Arti continue arguing.

Sidharth then goes up to Shehnaaz and tells her some of the things she said while he enjoys all of this. Meanwhile, Arti bursts out on Shehnaaz and gets annoyed. Shehnaaz continues to have a fun time with the other housemates. Next, the nomination task kickstarts where everyone will name two contestants for nominations and Bigg Boss explains the process. He also gives the captain of the house, Himanshi, a chance to directly nominate one contestant, and she picks Mahira Sharma. At the end of the task, contestants who are nominated for this week are Mahira, Arti, Shefali, Hindustani Bhau, Shehnaaz and Paras.

Meanwhile, Arti complains before Himanshi about how Sidharth never stands up for her because he is now friends with Mahira and Paras. Asim speaks to Shefali and warns her about Rashami. Arti breaks down while Himanshi consoles her. Devoleena and Mahira also talk about Arti, while Arti talks about this to everyone and later, cries in a corner alone. Sidharth walks up to her and asks her what is wrong and she questions him why didn’t he speak up. This leads to another argument between the two. Shefali and Himanshi console her later as she feels uneasy.

Meanwhile, Rashami tells Paras to not speak certain things as far as girls are concerned. Bigg Boss then gives the housemates a task and at first, he plays Rashami and Sidharth’s promo from Dil Se Dil Tak. Paras announces the task for Sidharth and Rashami who will recreate the same video and Shehnaaz will direct the same and then Vishal Aditya Singh will shoot it with Mahira Sharma while Paras will be handling the camera. They start shooting the video and have a fun time while being at it.

The buzzer rings and it is now time for Vishal and Mahira to start shooting while Asim starts kidding and Paras gets annoyed. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz and Sidharth make fun of them. Shefali, on the other hand, tells Asim that he should have done the video with Himanshi while he says he wanted to do it with her.

Post the task, Rashami talks about one of the scenes from the task to Paras, and later, Shehnaaz, Mahira and others talk about Asim and Sidharth says that he is in love after all. Arti has a panic attack because of anxiety and everyone takes care of her while Asim asks Sidharth to go away and later the latter asks him why did he do so. Everyone then wishes Mahira as it is her birthday while Paras and Sidharth try to lift her up to give her birthday bumps.

Meanwhile, Asim gets into an argument with Paras after he asks Sidharth to put the blinds down and Mahira joins in siding with Paras while their argument continues. Shefali walks up to them asking them to keep quiet given Arti’s anxiety.

