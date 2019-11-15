Thursday’s episode witnessed an ugly spat between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz followed by the cancellation of captaincy task.

It begins with Asim telling Sidharth that the latter does not listen to anyone and that he gambled in the previous task. He also advises Sidharth to listen to others and blames him for losing the task. Sidharth ends the conversation midway and goes away.

Meanwhile, Devoleena tries to calm down Arti who breaks down. Rashami also tries to pacify her and asks her why is she breaking down. Both of them have a discussion about Sidharth thereafter.

Shefali asks Shehnaaz the reason behind Sidharth and Asim’s fight after the task. The latter tries to explain to her the entire situation. Later on, Shehnaaz asks Sidharth about his fight with Asim. Bhau talks about Vishal and the way in which Vishal targeted him the very first day he entered the house.

The next day, housemates wake up to the energetic song “Rang De Basanti.”

Khesari and Asim make fun of Shehnaaz by telling her that she is looking disturbed. Arti has a discussion with Sidharth about Asim. He clarifies the reason behind his fight with Asim. They also have a minor tiff about Sidharth Shukla. Asim has a major fight with Sidharth thereafter and the latter pushes him in a fit of rage.

Asim accuses Shehnaaz of bringing Sidharth in between and creating a ruckus. Sidharth and Asim get involved in a fight again. Rashami and Arhaan have a fight with each other in the kitchen.

Arhaan and Rashami have a conversation with each other and both of them try to clear out their differences. The two of them reconcile with each other later on. Bigg Boss plays the ‘Kuckroo Koo’ alarm as some of the housemates are found sleeping. Rashami is asked by Bigg Boss to bring everyone to the living room.

The nominated candidates for captaincy are schooled by Bigg Boss for breaking rules. The captaincy task is cancelled and it is announced that there will be no captain for the next week.

Vishal Aditya Singh and Bhau have a minor spat with each other about sleeping and breaking Bigg Boss’ rules. Vishal says that Bhau, in fact, sleeps after taking the medicines. Bhau tells in return that Vishal also did not wake up the other day when the song played. Bhau then schools Arti for not interfering in between and calls her a ‘confused’ atma.

Bigg Boss then gives the luxury budget task to the housemates who will be divided into two teams. They are given the task to build up their respective houses by painting the papers while the opposite team will try to stop them from doing so. Shefali and Devoleena are assigned the ‘Sanchalaks’ of the task.

Khesari, Vishal and Rashami have a discussion about the task. Later on, the task begins with the housemates building their respective houses. Mahira and Paras have a discussion about the task. He then strategizes with Vishal and Devoleena. Asim and Shehnaaz also make a strategy about the same.

