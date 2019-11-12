Monday’s episode was full of surprises. Bigg Boss added a twist to the usual nominations drill which takes place on Mondays. The episode starts with Vishal Aditya Singh citing reasons why he will stay longer in the house while Himanshi Khurana points out the new entrant’s excitement before Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, and then they talk about Arhaan Khan. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill asks Arti Singh if he is the same Vishal she was talking about and says out loud that Arti likes him.

They have a fun time in their banter about Vishal and Arti while Hindustani Bhau tells everyone about it as well. She also reveals how Yuvika (probably Yuvika Chaudhary) had called her and Vishal to try and get to know each other, and Shefali Zariwala tells her how she should think about it. Vishal tells everyone that the tasks need to have more sportsman spirit, and they then start talking about Sidharth, while Vishal sides with him too. Arhaan then tells them how Sidharth spits while talking, and their conversation continues.

The next day, contestants wake up to Salman Khan’s upcoming movie Radhe’s song “Dil Ka Telephone”. Meanwhile, Devoleena continues with her ‘Breakfast with Devoleena’ chat show.

Bigg Boss then begins the nomination process. Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were already nominated as they were punished by Bigg Boss. Shefali Zariwala, who was the captain for the week, is safe from nominations and she also gets a special power of nominating a contestant for this week’s eviction. Shefali nominates Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

Paras then explains the new task announced by Bigg Boss, where two people will head to the phone booth and each has to convince the other to put the phone down within 15 minutes. The contestant to hang up first would be nominated and in case none of the contestants disconnects the call after 15 mins, both of them will be nominated.

The contestants who were nominated for this week’s eviction include Siddharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Asim Riaz, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Himanshi Khurana, Vishal Aditya Singh and Arhaan Khan.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz tells everyone how she misses Sidharth, and Shefali and Khesari remind her of what she said during the ‘bhaddas’ task. Shefali also goes to Sidharth and tells him what happened and then Arti tells him that Shehnaaz asked her to talk to Sid too.

Bigg Boss then asks everyone to assemble at one place. He then tells them about the finale, and how only 6 out of the 13 contestants were left, and then said how 6 more joined them. Telling the contestants to do something inside the house, Bigg Boss asks everyone to take nominations seriously, and show some energy.

He also praises Shefali and asks everyone to wake up from their sleep and play the game. Bigg Boss then asks everyone to pick two contestants, who they think are sleeping, and at the end of it all, they pick Khesari and Himanshi. However, Bigg Boss then says that it is not when someone is unwell, but someone who is not active that they have to name. Everyone continues to stick to their names, and Khesari and Himanshi are the two names they pick, and Bigg Boss then punishes them to stay awake until his next instructions and have to stay outside the bedroom. Himanshi starts crying and tries to explain her side of the story, and Hindustani Bhau and others ask her to tell Bigg Boss that she’ll be back in two days once she is well.

Bigg Boss then calls Shefali to the confession room and asks her to replace Himanshi with another wild card instead. Next, they do a rundown of naming contestants once again, and Arhaan gets the maximum votes. Shehnaaz then talks to Khesari, and he says how he is feeling bad about what happened, and how he feels is everything is not for everyone. She then explains to him how Bigg Boss is not about entertaining others but voicing their opinion out. Cut to, we see Shehnaaz putting flowers on Sidharth’s bed, and smiling while she moves back to their bed, and just then, Sidharth pulls Shehnaaz and hugs her tightly, and everyone is happy seeing them together again.

Vishal, Paras, and others talk about the ongoing happenings inside the house, and just then the lights turn on while a buzzer rings as Arhaan lies down on his side and everyone laughs. Sidharth and Shehnaaz sleep holding hands while Shefali and Asim talk about them being friends once again. Paras comes to the bedroom and sees the two of them sleeping, and Arhaan then comes out to ask him about it. Vishal says how he feels she did want to go there anyway, while Paras tells Vishal she is jealous, and so comes an end to Khesari and Arhaan’s punishment.

Bigg Boss season 13 was launched on September 29, 2019, and since day 1, it has been associated with drama and controversy. To get daily updates and more news about Bigg Boss 13, keep surfing thestatesman.com.