Bigg Boss 13 has had a fresh start with the entry of new contestants on Monday’s episode. The episode begins with Sidharth Shukla discussing the wild card entrants with Asim Riaz and Arti Singh.

Later on, Shehnaaz Gill opens up about her fight with the wild card entrant Himanshi Khurana in front of Sidharth, Arti and Asim. She talks about all the incidents which happened between her and Himanshi outside the house which led to the tiff. Shehnaaz alleges that Himanshi has defamed her and spoken ill about her character. Arti tells Himanshi that it was really sweet of Shehnaaz to try to clear things out with her. Himanshi then clarifies that it will take her some time to reconcile with Shehnaaz.

Sidharth gets irked by Arhaan’s behaviour in the kitchen and bursts out in front of Arti later on. Hindustani Bhau hilariously calls Paras ‘Kekda’, leaving Shefali and Himanshi in splits. Meanwhile, Sidharth and Mahira have a discussion about their kitchen duties.

Hindustani Bhau, Asim, Shefali and Himanshi enjoy some good moments in the kitchen. Asim says that this is the first time he is enjoying a conversation in the house. Mahira and Arhaan have a discussion about Sidharth Shukla and the ways in which he skips duties in the kitchen.

Paras and Shehnaaz have a discussion about the wild card entrants. Himanshi talks about her tiff with Shehnaaz in front of Arti, Shefali and others. She tells them about the things which Shehnaaz has said about her outside.

Shehnaaz sleeps outside the house. Paras comes and takes her inside. Later on, Asim and Sidharth Shukla have a discussion about Shehnaaz and Himanshi. They also talk about Hindustani Bhau and his opinions about Shehnaaz, Arti and others.

Next morning, everyone wake up to the song “Jingaat”.

Sidharth, Arti and Shefali have a discussion about Shehnaaz and the fear which has been triggered inside her mind after Himanshi’s entry. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz tells Paras and Mahira that she is angry with everyone including Bigg Boss. Paras tries to make her understand that this is her chance to sort out differences.

Arti comes to the kitchen and has a verbal fight with Paras about the size of the parathas which are being made. Arti later asks Shehnaaz to get the bathroom cleaned, which irks the latter.

Shefali reads a letter in which Bigg Boss informs Arti about her special access to the Lays rack. Mahira informs Arti that she can’t work together with Sidharth Shukla in the kitchen as he taunts her.

The nomination procedure begins in which two existing housemates and two wild cards will be named by the others whom they want to nominate. Paras ends up nominating Shefali and Himanshi. Sidharth nominates Arhaan and Khesari Lal Yadav. Mahira takes Shefali and Tehseen Poonawala’s name for nominations. Asim also takes Tehseen and Arhaan’s name. Shehnaaz shocks everyone when she nominates Hindustani Bhau’s name. She then takes Shefali’s name as the second nominated person, which again surprises everyone. Both Hindustani Bhau and Shefali had tried to brighten her up by jumping into the pool with her. Himanshi Khurana and Shefali nominate Paras and Shehnaaz. Arhaan calls Sidharth Shukla the ‘chief of groupism’ in the house and nominates him. He then nominates Asim by calling him Sidharth’s shadow. Hindustani Bhau nominates Shehnaaz and Mahira Sharma. Khesari Lal Yadav also nominates Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. Tehseen takes Asim and Mahira’s name for nominations.

Bigg Boss gives a special power to Arti to save one of the nominated housemates. She takes Asim’s name. As a result, Shefali, Arhaan, Tehseen, Sidharth, Mahira and Shehnaaz end up getting nominated.

