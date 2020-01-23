Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 begins with Shehnaaz Gill breaking down after Sidharth Shukla saved Arti Singh from nominations and following that, the two get into a fight when Arti comes to console her. Things turn worse when neither of them stops fighting and Shehnaaz starts crying once again and that’s when Mahira Sharma goes to console her while Arti keeps ranting. Housemates try to stop them from fighting but both of them seem to have lost control. Shehnaaz then talks to Mahira about what happened with Sidharth and gets emotional once again while Arti continues her rant in front of Shefali Jariwala and Rashami Desai.

The task then resumes and Vishal Aditya Singh goes on to save Shehnaaz, who in turn, saves Sidharth. Paras teases Vishal saying how his strategy did not work when he saved Shehnaaz while Asim and others discuss how they played a game while Rashami says how Sidharth is Shehnaaz’s game and she is nothing without him. Asim goes next when the buzzer rings, and he saves Shehnaaz too. Arti goes next, and she saves Sidharth. Their game leaves Shehnaaz confused and Asim, as well as Vishal, have a fun time with her. Paras talks to Shehnaaz and tells her that she must keep her loyalties in place and also talks about the captainship task that will come ahead.

Meanwhile, the next buzzer rings and Rashami saves Shehnaaz thereby saving her from the evictions. Next up, Shefali goes and decides to save Mahira. Asim talks to Vishal and when Paras interrupts, they get into a fight. Shehnaaz walks past Sidharth and tells him that she hates him which leads to another argument between them. At the next buzzer, while Asim talks, another argument follows between him and Paras. Next, Paras saves Sidharth, thereby marking him safe from evictions.

Another argument follows between Rashami and Mahira over duties with everyone having different opinions. Sidharth tries to explain things to her but the arguments don’t stop. The nomination task then comes to an end, and everyone in the house is nominated this week apart from Sidharth and Shehnaaz. Mahira talks to Shefali and tries to clear her side after a fight with Rashami. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz talks to Vishal and others. Rashami rants before Shehnaaz too while she indulges in some fun banter with Sidharth. Rashami goes to Paras to talk to him and then follows another argument between her and Mahira when she shouts at him.

Paras goes to Mahira and they do not stop arguing and she also tries to explain her side of the story to her. She goes away from him and that only escalates the argument when Mahira tells him ‘Tu yeh mat bol tu dosti ke layak hai.’ Paras goes to Rashami and tells her how he does not know how to cook food and tells her that whoever he asks is not her concern. Rashami tells him that next time just let her know and he says he is not her assistant and they continue to argue.

Shehnaaz goes to Mahira and argues and tells her that the only reason she is speaking less about Rashami is out of respect. Shehnaaz tells Mahira that she has now broken down and looking at him hurts. Rashami talks to Shefali about the entire incident and says that she does not like eating stale food. Mahira interrupts and says that her cooked food is barely left while Shefali tries to explain things to her. Mahira goes to Paras and asks him if food cooked by her is ever left. Mahira continues to blabber and Rashami loses her cool. The arguments follow and Paras too shouts at Rashami.

Meanwhile, Rashami decides to hide some tea leaves just to teach Mahira a lesson while Shehnaaz runs after Sidharth once again but he refuses to do so. Shehnaaz questions Sidharth about her character leaving him in shock. She goes to Sidharth once again and shouts at him constantly while he continues to ignore her and talks to Shefali instead and it continues at night as well.

The next morning, Paras tells Shefali that Arti slept in the washroom last night and they talk about both Rashami and Shehnaaz’s thing. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz talks about the fight with Arti to Vishal and others and Sidharth passes by during this conversation and murmurs something. Sidharth then mimics Shehnaaz while sitting with Shefali and their banter continues. Sidharth gives an earful to Shehnaaz and she also brings out the dialogue about him saying ‘tu kisi ki bhi nahi hogi’ and they get into an argument instead. Shehnaaz breaks down once again and walks off to the washroom.

Meanwhile, Sidharth indulges in some banter with Rashami and she also asks about his equation with Shehnaaz. She then talks to Shehnaaz too while Mahira tells Rashami there is extra oil in the dough and when Asim comes in that leads to another argument. Shehnaaz then goes to Arti and tries to sort it out between the two as they both speak their side of the story. Meanwhile, Sidharth seems to be in a fun mood and after Rashami, he teases Shehnaaz too by lying next to Shefali and holding onto her hand while Sidharth teases Rashami over food while cooking with Mahira.

