Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 begins with the housemates waking up to the song number “Bring it on” and early in the morning, Shehnaaz Gill is back at trying to convince Sidharth Shukla, as she tells him she has a lot of feelings for him. Meanwhile, she talks to Madhurima Tuli about what is happening and also tells her how the audience might be wondering that she is in love with him, and their conversation continues. While in the kitchen, she asks Rashami Desai, what to do, and she tells her that she never went talking to him during their fights because of self-respect first.

Cut to, Rashami and Madhurima discuss Shehnaaz and her nature and inside, when Shehnaaz sees Sidharth, she goes running to him and asks him to talk to her. They both sit in the bedroom and Sidharth tells her that he is not fine with all the restrictions and how they have been constantly fighting. Shehnaaz then talks about Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma and also tells him that she only vibes with him but then she says that her ego was hurt yesterday and hence she behaved the way she did. Asim Riaz and Vishal Aditya Singh tease Shehnaaz as they sing “Beete Lamhein.”

While on one hand, Shehnaaz asks Sidharth to end their fight but he says it is the end after all. During their conversation, Sidharth asks Shehnaaz if she is in love with him, and she denies it. Shehnaaz asks Sidharth who does she love the most in the house, but he does not say anything, and at the same time, she also says that she loves Sidharth and Paras the most. On the other hand, Madhurima expresses her love for Vishal, but he resists and tells her that things cannot keep changing because she affects him a lot.

Meanwhile, Sidharth flirts with Madhurima while he sits with Shehnaaz and they indulge in some funny banter. As the day comes to a close, Madhurima sits on Vishal’s lap and they both indulge in some PDA, while Shefali Jariwala, Mahira and Paras make bets on when they will get into a fight. Sidharth and Shehnaaz look over from the garden area while Shehnaaz has a fun time teasing both of them. Madhurima and Sidharth’s flirting continues, while Sidharth tells Shehnaaz how two people in the house are the smartest, that is Shehnaaz and Arti. Shehnaaz tells Sidharth that she does get good vibes from Rashami and this, in turn, starts an argument.

The next morning, Mahira seems to be upset and Paras asks her what is wrong, which agitates both of them. Sidharth, Mahira, and Shefali sit Madhurima down and they all have a fun conversation. During their conversation, Mahira and Madhurima try to clear things out, while Shefali gets into a minor argument with Madhurima and it all eventually turns into a fun banter. Vishal taunts Sidharth, while Shehnaaz asks him not to do anything. Shehnaaz is left wondering why does he keep ignoring her and talks about it to Vishal.

Sidharth then tells the housemates that Arti and he are hiding their relationship, and following their conversation, another argument follows between Sidharth and Shehnaaz. Meanwhile, Paras is left annoyed too and tells Arti how she has gone a little overboard, and Shehnaaz goes into a corner and breaks down. Shehnaaz comes back to the bedroom and blasts at both Arti and Sidharth. Meanwhile, Mahira goes to Paras and asks him why he is behaving like that and shouts at him. Vishal points out how everyone is fighting amongst themselves, while Mahira and Paras’ argument continues. Sidharth hugs a crying Shehnaaz. She then hugs him back while Sidharth consoles her too.

Sidharth and Madhurima’s banter continues and Paras then comes with the announcement of the captaincy task and he explains how the housemates will be responsible for someone else’s captaincy and not their own. Some more arguments follow when Madhurima does not wash the utensils, and Rashami tries to explain things to her. Asim tries to explain things to her but Madhurima remains stubborn.

The first buzzer for destroying the photos for captaincy rings and Madhurima destroys Mahira’s photo. Sidharth has a fun time with Vishal’s photo. Rashami destroys Sidharth’s photo citing his wrong decisions and rude behaviour. Mahira gets annoyed over yet another statement of Shehnaaz. The next buzzer rings and Shefali gets into an argument with Asim. Shehnaaz destroys Shefali’s photo and says how their vibes don’t match. Next, Sidharth destroys Vishal’s photo and says how what he says and does are two different things.

At the next buzzer, Shefali destroys Madhurima’s photo as she does not follow the duties and how her behaviour with other housemates is not right either. Asim, Paras, and Mahira discuss their next move, leaving everyone in a fix. Vishal destroys Arti’s photo next and also targets Sidharth indirectly. Meanwhile, Paras is adamant about not burning Asim’s photo and says that he does not want to fight it out with Rashami, a female. Arti then destroys Shehnaaz’s photo while Paras and Asim continue being adamant.

Meanwhile, Paras and Sidharth discuss their decision, while Arti and Shehnaaz too, have a discussion. Rashami and Vishal talk about the game too, while Sidharth advises Paras to not talk about things like not wanting to compete with a female. Bigg Boss then asks the housemates for one last time if either Asim, Paras, or Mahira will help move the game further, and so Asim says that he is okay with Paras destroying his photo and arguments follow between all of them. Since no one comes to a decision, Bigg Boss decides to punish all three of them and announces that now, the three of them will be doing all household chores until the next captain is announced.

Bigg Boss season 13 was launched on September 29, 2019, and since day 1, it has been associated with drama and controversy. To get daily updates and more news about Bigg Boss 13, keep surfing thestatesman.com.