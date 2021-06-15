Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two continuous meetings with the party’s top brass and two separate groups of Ministers in a span of four days have sparked rumours about Union Cabinet expansion or reshuffle.

The two meetings were held on Friday last week and Monday respectively. Both the meetings lasted for nearly five hours each, according to sources.

The meetings were held at the Prime Minister’s 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, along with BJP President J.P. Nadda and General Secretary in-charge of the saffron party B.L. Santhosh met Modi in the latest session. According to the sorces, Modi was taking suggestions for improvements needed in the functioning of the government.

Union Ministers Sadananda Gowda, V.K. Singh and V. Muraleedharan were among others who reportedly joined the deliberations.

The sources added that both meetings were part of routine affair to gauge what was happening in their ministries and future growth plan amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The second meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Jitendra Singh, BJP chief Nadda and Santhosh.

According to IANS, this could be an exercise before an expected Cabinet expansion and reshuffle if certain political observers and party insiders were to be belived.

However, our readers should note there has been no official confirmation about a cabinet rejig yet.

(With IANS inputs)